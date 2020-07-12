Top sports news: Messi breaks another La Liga record, Ajinkya Rahane reveals advice he received from Rahul Dravid & more
Here are the top stories of July 12, 2020.
Top sports news of the day | July 12 , File Photos
Ajinkya Rahane revealed the advice he was given by former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid to succeed in the shortest format of the game.
Rahane said that Dravid told him not to worry about the quality of a shot, and just to focus on the impact it leaves.
2. Messi breaks another La Liga record, equals club record for assists during Barca's 1-0 win over Valladolid
Prolific Argentine forward Lionel Messi registered his 20th assist of his La Liga 2019-20 campaign, equalling the extraordinary tally set by Xavi Hernández just over a decade ago for Barcelona.
Messi achieved this landmark feat during Barca's 1-0 win over Real Valladolid on Saturday (July 11).
3. BCCI president gives thumbs-up to India's Australia tour in December under ONE condition
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly confirmed that Team India will tour Australia in December but called for a shortened quarantine period for the players.
Australia has checked the spread of the COVID-19 except in Melbourne, which has experienced a recent surge in cases once again.
4. UFC 251: Petr Yan bets Jose Aldo via TKO to become new Bantamweight Champion
Russian fighter Petr Yan absolutely decimated his opponent Jose Aldo to become the new Bantamweight Champion at UFC 251 on Sunday (July 12).
With this win, Yan also becomes the second ever Russian UFC champion after 'The Eagle' Khabib Nurmagomedov.
5. 'Get well soon Big B': Cricket fraternity wishes for Amitabh Bachchan's speedy recovery from coronavirus
After legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan announced that he has been tested positive for coronavirus, cricket fraternity followed social media with best wishes for his speedy recovery.
The legendary actor took to his Twitter and confirmed the news and also revealed that he has been admitted to the hospital.