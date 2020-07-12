BCCI president gives thumbs-up to India's Australia tour in December under ONE condition

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly confirmed that Team India will tour Australia in December but called for a shortened quarantine period for the players.

Australia has checked the spread of the COVID-19 except in Melbourne, which has experienced a recent surge in cases once again.

"Ya, ya, we have confirmed that tour. In December we will be coming. We just hope the number of quarantine days get reduced a bit," Ganguly told TV channel.

"Because we don’t want the players to go all that far and sit in hotel rooms for two weeks. It is very, very depressing and disappointing."

"And, as I said Australia and New Zealand have been in good position except Melbourne. So from that point of view we will be going there and hopefully the quarantine days will be less and we can get back to cricket," he added.

The West Indies squad had to spend 14 days in quarantine after landing in Southampton on June 9 for their three-match Test series against England.

India are scheduled to tour Australia for a four-match Test series later in December-January.

Back in 2018-19, India won a four-Test series in Australia 2-1.

"It is going to be a tough series. It is not going to be what it was two years back. It is going to be a strong Australia but our team is as good," said Ganguly.

"We have the batting, we have the bowling. We just need to bat better. You the best team overseas, bat well."

"When we were so successful in England, in Australia, in Pakistan we were getting 400-500-600 in Test matches. I said that to Virat as well," he added.