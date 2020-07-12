UFC 251: Petr Yan bets Jose Aldo via TKO to become new Bantamweight Champion

Russian fighter Petr Yan absolutely decimated his opponent Jose Aldo to become the new Bantamweight Champion at UFC 251 on Sunday (July 12).

With this win, Yan also becomes the second ever Russian UFC champion after 'The Eagle' Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Aldo did try to put on an inspiring effort on the night but it wasn’t enough to stop a free-firing Yan, who made his way to the top of the bantamweight division after a huge victory at fight island.

The enthralling bout lasted for 5 rounds, as both fighters looking pretty even for a majority of the fight.

After a stalemate first and second rounds, with both fighters keeping their distance to test the waters.

It was finally in the third round when Yan let lose and started fighting more aggressively. Aldo still tried his best to maintain distance from Yan’s attacks however the Russian still managed to land a strong punch just moments before the round was brought to a close.

Yan started to assert his dominance in the bout in round four, going all guns blazing as soon the round opened. Petr landed numerous key blows on Aldo before the round ended.

As round 5 started, Yan went for the final kill and landed a huge shot which left Aldo clattered on the mat.

Immediately he got on top of him and battered and bloodied Aldo and continued to pound in with several critical blows.

The referee soon had to step in to call off the match and handing the win to Yan via TKO.