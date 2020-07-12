Messi breaks another La Liga record, equals club record for assists during Barca's 1-0 win over Valladolid

Prolific Argentine forward Lionel Messi registered his 20th assist of his La Liga 2019-20 campaign, equalling the extraordinary tally set by Xavi Hernández just over a decade ago for Barcelona.

Messi achieved this landmark feat during Barca's 1-0 win over Real Valladolid on Saturday (July 11).

Since the 2006/07 season, the Argentinean forward has registered 10 or more assists in every season apart from 2016/17, when he bagged nine.

However, this is the first time that Messi has successfully broken then 20-assist mark in a season, replicating what Xavi did for the Catalan giants back during the 2008/09 season.

'La Pulga' has been simply unplayable at times again this season and is also the leading goal scorer in the league with 22 goals to his name.

Accumulating the assists he provided in the Copa del Rey and in the Champions League this season so far, Messi has bagged 24 assists in total - five short of his all-time record high in all competition of 29 assists which he achieved during 2014-15 season.

Barca registered a narrow 1-0 win over Valladolid thanks to an early strike from Arturo Vidal.

With this win, the Catalans keep their bleak title-winnings hopes still alive while rivals Real Madrid still remain top of the table with La Liga entering its final game-week soon.