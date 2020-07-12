'Get well soon Big B': Cricket fraternity wishes for Amitabh Bachchan's speedy recovery from coronavirus

After legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan announced that he has been tested positive for coronavirus, cricket fraternity followed social media with best wishes for his speedy recovery.

The legendary actor took to his Twitter and confirmed the news and also revealed that he has been admitted to the hospital.

Big B went on to tweet that family members results are awaited and he urged people who came in contact with him from the past 10 days also to get tested.

Amitabh Bachchan's tweet read as "T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive... shifted to Hospital... hospital informing authorities... family and staff undergone tests, results awaited..."

He further stated, "All that has been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!"

As soon as this news broke, former and current cricketers like Yuvraj Singh, Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh, Washinton Sundar, etc took to Twitter and wished the veteran 77-year-old a speedy recovery.

Wishing you a speedy recovery @SrBachchan. The prayers and good wishes of the entire country are behind you. You have always been a fighter and will see this through too with your will power and resilience. Hope you get well really soon https://t.co/39yqi3Mb0b — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 11, 2020

Take care Amit ji. Praying for your good health and quick recovery. https://t.co/KRwPQ9RQZT — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 11, 2020

Praying for your speedy recovery, Bachchan saab. Get well soon. Inshaallah https://t.co/NmrhoRPrbW — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 11, 2020

Get well soon sir! Praying for your speedy recovery. — Washington Sundar (@Sundarwashi5) July 11, 2020

Get well soon sir https://t.co/PQbmiUPrYf — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 11, 2020

Wish you speedy recovery @SrBachchan. Our best wishes with you https://t.co/SCp7ujI3hA — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 11, 2020

On the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan - who has also been test positive with the virus - also had shared about the whole family taking utmost care during this time.