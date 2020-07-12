Trending#

'Get well soon Big B': Cricket fraternity wishes for Amitabh Bachchan's speedy recovery from coronavirus

Netizens have been praying for his speedy recovery and have been sending him 'get well soon' wishes.


Amitabh Bachchan

Snehadri Sarkar

DNA webdesk

Updated: Jul 12, 2020, 07:26 AM IST

After legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan announced that he has been tested positive for coronavirus, cricket fraternity followed social media with best wishes for his speedy recovery.

The legendary actor took to his Twitter and confirmed the news and also revealed that he has been admitted to the hospital.

Big B went on to tweet that family members results are awaited and he urged people who came in contact with him from the past 10 days also to get tested. 

Amitabh Bachchan's tweet read as "T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive...  shifted to Hospital... hospital informing authorities... family and staff undergone tests, results awaited..."

He further stated, "All that has been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!"

As soon as this news broke, former and current cricketers like Yuvraj Singh, Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh, Washinton Sundar, etc took to Twitter and wished the veteran 77-year-old a speedy recovery.

On the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan - who has also been test positive with the virus - also had shared about the whole family taking utmost care during this time.