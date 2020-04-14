Top sports news: BCCI gives update about 13th edition of IPL, VVS Laxman says MS Dhoni is 'supremely fit' & more

Here are the top stories of April 14, 2020.

In Tuesday's top Sports News (April 14, 2020), countries around the globe continue to be under lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

All sporting events have yet begun as many tournaments have been postponed to a future date like the Olympics 2020.

Let's take a look at the top five Sports news in detail below:

1. 'Not only this IPL, he will probably play many more': VVS Laxman says MS Dhoni is 'supremely fit'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Tuesday an extension of the nation-wide lockdown till May 3 and with this decision, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has now been deferred further.

While fans were awaiting the return of MS Dhoni, the coronavirus pandemic has put all hopes and excitement to a halt.

2. Coronavirus lockdown: IPL 2020 to be held in October-November? BCCI official shares thoughts

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) treasurer Arun Dhumal has expressed his thoughts on whether the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) can be hosted later this year or not.

The rapid spread of Coronavirus worldwide has started seeing its serious impacts. India has imposed a 21-day lockdown till April 14 to combat the spread of novel coronavirus.

3. 'Babar Azam can do even better than Virat Kohli but...': Former Pakistani cricketer Ramiz Raja on batsman's abilities

When one talks about the best batsmen in the world, names like Virat Kohli and Steve Smith come to mind. There is also Pakistan's young gun Babar Azam who has made his way up the ladder.

Talking about the Babar Azam, former Pakistan batsman Ramiz Raja thinks the batsman has the potential to outshine Virat Kohli. However, he feels he needs a conducive environment to excel.

4. 'Don’t have a B plan,' says Olympic organising committee in case Tokyo Games postponed further

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 has been postponed to next year July 23, 2021, followed by the Paralympics on August 24.

However, if the games are delayed further, the organising committee said they have no backup plan for the Summer Games.

5. 'We can fight this pandemic': Gautam Gambhir lauds PM Modi's move to extend COVID-19 lockdown till May 3

Former Team India cricketer Gautam Gambhir welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's move to extend the lockdown period in the country on Tuesday amid COVID-19 outbreak.

The 21-day lockdown was scheduled to be ended on April 14 but has been further extended till May 3 as the number of coronavirus cases crossed 10,000.