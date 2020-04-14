Top sports news: BCCI gives update about 13th edition of IPL, VVS Laxman says MS Dhoni is 'supremely fit' & more

Headlines

ODI World Cup 2023: Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq announces shock ODI retirement, check details

Tamim Iqbal's strong statement on World Cup withdrawal: 'I reject this unfair situation'

Tovino Thomas is hopeful of 2018's chances at 2024 Oscars, calls film's selection as India’s official entry 'incredible'

Meet MS Dhoni’s father-in-law RK Singh, husband of successful CEO; know old connection with Dhoni family

Delhi news: Major fire breaks out at PG hostel in Mukherjee Nagar; girls trapped inside building

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Pakistan cricket team arrives in India after seven years for ODI World Cup 2023

ODI World Cup 2023: Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq announces shock ODI retirement, check details

Tamim Iqbal's strong statement on World Cup withdrawal: 'I reject this unfair situation'

7 Japanese tips to beat laziness

Top 5 teams that can win 2023 World Cup 

Batters with most sixes in international cricket

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

EP 3: Kane Williamson | Players to watch out for in the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 | WC'23

25 years of Google: Search engine giant marks its 25th birthday with a SPECIAL doodle

Legendary actor Waheeda Rehman to be honoured with esteemed Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Tovino Thomas is hopeful of 2018's chances at 2024 Oscars, calls film's selection as India’s official entry 'incredible'

The Role That Changed My Life: Vijay Varma says Gully Boy saved him from being shattered, gave him his confidence back

Charlie Chopra & the Mystery of Solang Valley review: Vishal Bhardwaj's dull whodunit is an insult to Agatha Christie

HomeCricket

Cricket

Top sports news: BCCI gives update about 13th edition of IPL, VVS Laxman says MS Dhoni is 'supremely fit' & more

Here are the top stories of April 14, 2020.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 14, 2020, 08:13 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In Tuesday's top Sports News (April 14, 2020), countries around the globe continue to be under lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

All sporting events have yet begun as many tournaments have been postponed to a future date like the Olympics 2020.

Let's take a look at the top five Sports news in detail below:

1. 'Not only this IPL, he will probably play many more': VVS Laxman says MS Dhoni is 'supremely fit'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Tuesday an extension of the nation-wide lockdown till May 3 and with this decision, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has now been deferred further. 

While fans were awaiting the return of MS Dhoni, the coronavirus pandemic has put all hopes and excitement to a halt.  

2. Coronavirus lockdown: IPL 2020 to be held in October-November? BCCI official shares thoughts

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) treasurer Arun Dhumal has expressed his thoughts on whether the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) can be hosted later this year or not.

The rapid spread of Coronavirus worldwide has started seeing its serious impacts. India has imposed a 21-day lockdown till April 14 to combat the spread of novel coronavirus. 

3. 'Babar Azam can do even better than Virat Kohli but...': Former Pakistani cricketer Ramiz Raja on batsman's abilities

When one talks about the best batsmen in the world, names like Virat Kohli and Steve Smith come to mind. There is also Pakistan's young gun Babar Azam who has made his way up the ladder.

Talking about the Babar Azam, former Pakistan batsman Ramiz Raja thinks the batsman has the potential to outshine Virat Kohli. However, he feels he needs a conducive environment to excel.

4. 'Don’t have a B plan,' says Olympic organising committee in case Tokyo Games postponed further

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 has been postponed to next year July 23, 2021, followed by the Paralympics on August 24.

However, if the games are delayed further, the organising committee said they have no backup plan for the Summer Games.

5. 'We can fight this pandemic': Gautam Gambhir lauds PM Modi's move to extend COVID-19 lockdown till May 3

Former Team India cricketer Gautam Gambhir welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's move to extend the lockdown period in the country on Tuesday amid COVID-19 outbreak.

The 21-day lockdown was scheduled to be ended on April 14 but has been further extended till May 3 as the number of coronavirus cases crossed 10,000.

 

 

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress who charges Rs 5 crore per ad, lives in Rs 100 crore home, owns private jet, her net worth is…

This National Award-winning actress left home at 17, was body-shamed, battled depression after films flopped miserably

ODI World Cup 2023: Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq announces shock ODI retirement, check details

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Google Pixel 7 deal out, currently available at Rs 7,899 after Rs 52,100 off

BJP Mahila Morcha cadre welcomes PM Modi at Jaipur rally

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE