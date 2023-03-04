'Ab century marega': Top 10 funny memes as Virat Kohli visits Mahakal temple in Ujjain ahead of IND vs AUS 4th Test

Image Source: Twitter

Ahead of India's fourth Test match with Australia, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma paid a visit to the renowned Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. The iconic temple, which is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas in India, is a revered Hindu pilgrimage site and is believed to be the abode of Lord Shiva. The couple's visit to the temple was seen as a gesture of respect and reverence for the deity, as well as a sign of good luck for the upcoming match.

A video circulating rapidly on social media depicted the renowned couple seated within the temple alongside other worshippers. On Saturday morning, they paid homage to the temple, the day after the third Test match between India and Australia in Indore concluded.

Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma visited Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain.pic.twitter.com/4V8Sih3Snp — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 4, 2023

Indian cricket fans took note of their beloved Virat Kohli's spiritual trips and shared their reactions with captivating memes. They highlighted that Kohli had hit a couple of centuries against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka after his visit to the Neem Karoli Baba Ashram, and they are expecting similar batting success in the upcoming fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Virat Kohli has been enduring a dry spell in Test cricket, with his last century coming in 2019. Nevertheless, fans are hopeful that he will rediscover his form in his preferred format during the ongoing series.

Here are some of the best memes:

Australian players right now pic.twitter.com/TQmywChr7F — Bhavesh (@chaijeeevi) March 4, 2023

Next match century loading Jai mahakal — Ethan Hunt (@Srikant80864878) March 4, 2023 pic.twitter.com/qs6Sv0KNrB

— Prasun Jha (@jprasun21) March 4, 2023

Bhaiyo agle match mein century aa rhi hai likh ke le lo — Suraj Pathak (@Vk18Goat9818) March 4, 2023

Career Khatam hai ab iska

Neem Karoli wale baba toh kuch kar nahi paaye



BGT mai performance dikh hi gaya — Siddhu Not Moosewala (@SiddViz) March 4, 2023

This is how time changes



In his Good phase to Bad Phase pic.twitter.com/5H46PWj9b4 — Rohitian Abhi (@Rohitian4Life) March 4, 2023

100 in next game confirmed pic.twitter.com/RhrfzHDvam — (@Sammtwts13_09) March 4, 2023

Ek baat to sahi kha kisi ne Bhagwan bure time hi yaad aate hai sbko ...hav u seen old kohli like this??? — Deepak Jha (@deepakdarshil) March 4, 2023

Visiting temple ain't gonna help instead so some hard work. — Anonymous (@anonym_559) March 4, 2023

Just kal hee tho match khatam hua aur itni zaldi chala gaya......! — AK (@AK_2108) March 4, 2023

On Friday, March 3, Australia emerged victorious against India in the third Test at Indore, winning by a staggering nine wickets. Spinner Nathan Lyon was the hero of the match, taking eight Indian wickets in the second innings and bowling out the hosts for a meager 163 runs.

With this win, Australia have secured their place in the World Test Championship final, leaving India to strive for a victory in the fourth Test at Ahmedabad in order to secure their own berth in the WTC final.

