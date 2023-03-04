Search icon
'Ab century marega': Top 10 funny memes as Virat Kohli visits Mahakal temple in Ujjain ahead of IND vs AUS 4th Test

Virat Kohli has not been in great form in Test cricket for a while, as his last century in the format came back in 2019.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 04, 2023, 09:55 AM IST

Image Source: Twitter

Ahead of India's fourth Test match with Australia, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma paid a visit to the renowned Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. The iconic temple, which is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas in India, is a revered Hindu pilgrimage site and is believed to be the abode of Lord Shiva. The couple's visit to the temple was seen as a gesture of respect and reverence for the deity, as well as a sign of good luck for the upcoming match.

A video circulating rapidly on social media depicted the renowned couple seated within the temple alongside other worshippers. On Saturday morning, they paid homage to the temple, the day after the third Test match between India and Australia in Indore concluded.

Indian cricket fans took note of their beloved Virat Kohli's spiritual trips and shared their reactions with captivating memes. They highlighted that Kohli had hit a couple of centuries against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka after his visit to the Neem Karoli Baba Ashram, and they are expecting similar batting success in the upcoming fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Virat Kohli has been enduring a dry spell in Test cricket, with his last century coming in 2019. Nevertheless, fans are hopeful that he will rediscover his form in his preferred format during the ongoing series.

Here are some of the best memes:

On Friday, March 3, Australia emerged victorious against India in the third Test at Indore, winning by a staggering nine wickets. Spinner Nathan Lyon was the hero of the match, taking eight Indian wickets in the second innings and bowling out the hosts for a meager 163 runs.

With this win, Australia have secured their place in the World Test Championship final, leaving India to strive for a victory in the fourth Test at Ahmedabad in order to secure their own berth in the WTC final.

READ| 'Jasprit Bumrah ko bhool jao...': India star Madan Lal makes shocking statement

