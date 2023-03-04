'Jasprit Bumrah ko bhool jao...': India star Madan Lal makes shocking statement

File photo

The injury of star India bowler Jasprit Bumrah is not a good news for millions of Indian cricket fans. Bumrah had last played for India in September 2022 and he is still recovering from a back injury. It is highly unlikely that the star pacer would play for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023, scheduled to begin at the end of this month.

Some reports claimed that Bumrah is set to travel to New Zealand to undergo back surgery and he will remain out of action for some months which means that the 29-year-old star would also miss the World Test Championship final if India reach the final.

Amid the growing concerns over Bumrah's fitness, legendary India all-rounder Madan Lal said that Bumrah is unlikely to return soon and Umesh Yadav can replace him in the playing XI.

"They will take Umesh [to WTC final]. There you need at least 3 pacers to only one spinner might play and the rest will be fast bowlers. Bumrah ko ab bhool jao. Usko chhor dijiye aap (Forget Bumrah. Leave him out of the equation). When Bumrah returns, we will see then. Use whatever you have. What is the guarantee? No wonder when he will return - maybe 1 to 1.5 years. He has not played in so long. It means his injury his very serious," Madan Lal said on Sports Tak.

"At max, an injury takes 3 months to heal and he hasn't played since September - even Hardik Pandya was able to return in 4 months post his back surgery - and Bumrah hasn't played since 6 months. So how can you expect that this will be the same Bumrah that we have seen so far. It will take him time. If you want to see the same Bumrah, you will have to give him time," added Madan Lal.