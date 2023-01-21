This star India cricketer duped of Rs 44 lakh, details inside | Photo: PTI

Ace Indian pacer Umesh Yadav has been allegedly cheated of Rs 44 lakh by his friend-turned-manager. Police have begun a probe into the fraud allegation by the Team India star.

Yadav’s friend-cum-manager Shailesh Thakre allegedly defrauded the cricketer on the pretext of buying a plot of land in his name in Maharashtra’s Nagpur, police revealed. A case was registered against Thakre for cheating on Umesh Yadav’s complaint. No arrests have been made till now.

Yadav’s manager Thakre is 37-years-old and a resident of Koradi. The 35-year-old cricketer had appointed his friend Thakre as his manager on July 15, 2014, after he was selected for the India cricket team. He did so as Thakre was unemployed, the Kolkata Knight Riders said in the First Information Report (FIR).

Thackeray gained the budding cricketer’s trust and started managing his financial affairs including bank account and income tax work. “He started handling all the financial affairs of Umesh Yadav. He used to handle Yadav's bank account, income tax and other financial tasks," police said.

Umesh Yadav was looking to procure property in Nagpur and asked his manager. He located a plot for the cricketer in a barren area. Yadav was told he would get the plot for Rs 44 lakh and deposited the money in Thakre’s bank account. Instead of buying the land for the cricketer, Umesh Yadav’s friend-cum-manager bought it in his own name.

Yadav asked Thakre to transfer the plot to him when he realised the fraud. However, Thackeray refused to do so or return Yadav’s money.

“Yadav lodged a complaint with police in Koradi, following which a case was registered under sections 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (Cheating and thereby dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code," police said.

(With inputs from PTI)