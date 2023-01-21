WATCH: Young fan invades pitch to hug Rohit Sharma during India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI in Raipur

Image Source: Twitter

A determined fan managed to breach the stringent security measures at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium on Saturday, rushing onto the field to meet his idol, Rohit Sharma, during the second ODI between India and New Zealand. His daring feat was met with cheers from the crowd, as the young fan was able to fulfill his dream of meeting his hero.

WATCH:

A fan invaded and Rohit Sharma told the security to just let me go, "he's a kid".#RohitSharma #ICC #IndvsNZ2ndODI pic.twitter.com/11ae0TERUJ — avinash madiwal (@madiwal_avinash) January 21, 2023

The security personnel were swift in escorting the young fan off the premises. However, images also emerged of Rohit imploring the security officials to take no action against the fan.

Rohit Sharma asking the security guard not to do anything against the fan.



Nice gesture from Captain. pic.twitter.com/pLS9NE9D40 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 21, 2023

Coming to the match, India bowled out New Zealand for a meager 108 runs in just 34.3 overs, with Mohammed Shami leading the charge with three wickets. Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav followed suit, each taking two wickets apiece.

Glenn Phillips achieved the highest score for the New Zealand team with 36, while Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner contributed 22 and 27 respectively. Unfortunately, the rest of the team were dismissed for single-digit scores.

India will secure the three-match series if they prevail in this match. The hosts emerged victorious in the first ODI, a high-stakes thriller played in Hyderabad on January 18, by a margin of 12 runs.

