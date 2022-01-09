'The JOY of Test Cricket': How the World reacted to England's draw vs Australia in The Ashes

England cricketers Stuart Broad and James Anderson held by the skin of their teeth to just about snatch a draw from against Australia, denying them a chance of winning the Ashes 5-0. The English pair of Broad and Anderson somehow survived a nervy couple of overs towards the end to help the Three-Lions draw the final Test of The Ashes 2021-22.

The game would end up becoming a great advert for Test cricket as Steve Smith of all people took his first wicket since 2016 to remove Jack Leach. That left England holding on for dear life as Australia needed just one more wicket with two overs remaining before the end of the contest.

Anderson and Broad though came up top when it was needed, as they dragged England across the line, earning a well-deserved draw.

With every passing over, the fate of both England and Australia would change, which sent cricket fans on Twitter into a frenzy. After a nail-biting finish in the final Test of the Ashes, Twitter exploded as various fans, journalists and cricketers of present and past reacted to the beauty of Test cricket.

Here is how the world reacted to England's draw with Australia in the 5th Test of The Ashes:

Great climax to Sydney Test, taut and spilling over with suspense, England holding on for a draw against huge odds, ensuring against a possible whitewash. Should Cummins have declared earlier will be debated for a long time. What do you think? #Ashes — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 9, 2022

Ohhh Jimmy Jimmy!



Anderson sees out the final over and prevents the 5-0 whitewash!



Test cricket #Ashes pic.twitter.com/SkvbVkCCxh — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) January 9, 2022

Stuart Broad and James Anderson, two legends of the game, on their final tour of Australia, walk off and are met by Joe Root #AUSvENG #Ashes pic.twitter.com/0MQqwA7V3H January 9, 2022

James Anderson and Stuart Broad survived last 12 balls of a Test match, incredible Test at SCG. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 9, 2022

What a finish in Sydney! Couldn't take my eyes off the action. I find the idea that survival is glory to be wonderfully endearing — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 9, 2022

Test cricket ... where bad light can see a batsman trying to bowl his team to victory against two bowlers trying to bat their team to a draw. Beautiful. — Ali Martin (@Cricket_Ali) January 9, 2022

Not sure if the Aussie fielders are following Covid distancing norms pic.twitter.com/GU92DeywqR January 9, 2022

How blessed are those who 'get' Test Cricket. #Ashes pic.twitter.com/mM7LFVJ8Oy — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 9, 2022