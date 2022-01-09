Search icon
'The JOY of Test Cricket': How the World reacted to England's draw vs Australia in The Ashes

Cricket fans across the globe were in awe of Test cricket as England held on to draw against Australia in the 5th test of The Ashes 2021-22.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 09, 2022, 02:59 PM IST

England cricketers Stuart Broad and James Anderson held by the skin of their teeth to just about snatch a draw from against Australia, denying them a chance of winning the Ashes 5-0. The English pair of Broad and Anderson somehow survived a nervy couple of overs towards the end to help the Three-Lions draw the final Test of The Ashes 2021-22. 

The game would end up becoming a great advert for Test cricket as Steve Smith of all people took his first wicket since 2016 to remove Jack Leach. That left England holding on for dear life as Australia needed just one more wicket with two overs remaining before the end of the contest. 

Anderson and Broad though came up top when it was needed, as they dragged England across the line, earning a well-deserved draw. 

With every passing over, the fate of both England and Australia would change, which sent cricket fans on Twitter into a frenzy. After a nail-biting finish in the final Test of the Ashes, Twitter exploded as various fans, journalists and cricketers of present and past reacted to the beauty of Test cricket. 

Here is how the world reacted to England's draw with Australia in the 5th Test of The Ashes:

