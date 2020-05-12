'Thank you for selfless service': Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar greet 'silent guardians' on International Nurses Day

The coronavirus pandemic has got the whole world to a halt and people are confined within the boundaries of their homes.

Amid these times, the ones who are out serving those in need are healthcare workers. On International Nurses Day, Indian cricketers took to Twitter to extend greetings to the nurses who have been working round the clock.

"Thank you for your selfless service, dedication, compassion, and kindness during such challenging times and otherwise. Let us all join together to celebrate #InternationalNursesDay," Kohli tweeted on Tuesday.

Indian cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar even changed his profile picture on Twitter to pay tribute to the nurses and medical personnel.

"It’s a day to celebrate & thank all the Nurses across the world who’ve been providing care & attention to those unwell & in need. They're the silent guardians who make invaluable contributions to the health & safety of people while risking their own lives," the Master Blaster wrote.

Indian women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur also expressed her gratitude to the healthcare workers. She tweeted, "You work tirelessly round the clock to help save lives. Thankyou for your dedication. Wishing all the nurses around the globe a happy #InternationalNursesDay".

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman wrote, "This #InternationalNursesDay comes at a time when nurses are playing an unprecedented role in saving lives while often putting their own health on the line. With your care and patience, you have touched many hearts. The nation appreciates your hard work and sacrifice".

Indian women's team all-rounder Veda Krishnamurthy also praised the nurses for their selfless service. She wrote, "Thank you for your selfless service. You guys are the real heroes. Happy #InternationalNursesDay".

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav also took to Twitter to write, "Thank you to all the nurses around the world. You are heroes and we are grateful for your selfless service in helping the ill. Happy #InternationalNursesDay. A big salute".

As for the special day, it is celebrated on May 12 every year on the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale who, along with her team of nurses, had worked tirelessly to take care of the ailing soldiers during the Crimean War in 1853-1856.

For her efforts in the field, Nightingale was honoured by the Queen Victoria of England.