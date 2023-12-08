Team India selectors travel to South Africa, to monitor players for T20 World Cup

SS Das, Salil Ankola presence during SA tour was confirmed by Cricbuzz. The duo will ensure comprehensive coverage and scrutiny across diverse formats, allowing the BCCI to make informed decisions for the upcoming challenges.

In a strategic maneuver ahead of the demanding South Africa tour (IND vs SA), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to dispatch not one but two selectors. Integral members of the selection committee, SS Das and Salil Ankola's presence will underscore the significance of the upcoming series and its profound implications for the T20 World Cup 2024 squad.

Two Teams, Multiple Formats: Why Two Selectors? The decision to send two selectors is a response to the vast scope of the South Africa tour, encompassing T20Is, ODIs, Tests, and three India A games.

Cricbuzz confirmed SS Das and Salil Ankola's attendance during the SA tour, ensuring thorough coverage and scrutiny across diverse formats. This move allows the BCCI to make well-informed decisions considering the array of challenges presented by the upcoming matches.

Roadmap to the T20 World Cup 2024: BCCI's Selection Criteria As the action unfolds in South Africa, the focus extends beyond winning matches; it's about molding the squad that will represent India in the T20 World Cup 2024. The performances in this tour, spanning T20Is, ODIs, Tests, and India A games, will be meticulously evaluated.

The duo of selectors will play a pivotal role in identifying talent, assessing player consistency, and determining the most suitable lineup for the global showdown.

IND vs SA Fixture Overview

The series promises a thrilling ride, starting with T20s on December 10, 12, and 14. The action then shifts to three ODIs on December 17, 19, and 21, spread across Johannesburg, Gqeberha, and Paarl. The Test matches commence on Boxing Day at Centurion and conclude at Newlands in Cape Town on January 3. In between are three India A games – a crucial platform for emerging talents to make their mark.

Crucial training sessions Kick-off in Durban

Since arriving in Durban, the Indian team has wasted no time, delving straight into preparations with their first training session scheduled at the iconic Kingsmead ground on Friday morning. The series, starting on December 10 with a Twenty20 match, is a pivotal stepping stone, serving as a testing ground for potential combinations and player form assessment.

BCCI Builds Anticipation for T20 World Cup 2024 Squad

As the selectors set their sights on South Africa, the cricketing world eagerly awaits the unveiling of the squad that will represent India in the T20 World Cup 2024. The South Africa tour serves as a litmus test, a stage for players to showcase their mettle, and a chance for the selectors to handpick a winning combination that can bring glory to the nation on the global stage.

The journey begins in Durban, and the path leads to the T20 World Cup. The cricketing world watches with bated breath as SS Das and Salil Ankola take center stage in shaping the future of Indian cricket. The game is on, and the stakes have never been higher. Let the selections begin!