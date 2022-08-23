Search icon
Team India moves to the third spot in the latest ICC ODI rankings after whitewash against Zimbabwe

Following their 3-0 win over Zimbabwe in the three-match series in Harare, Team India's ODI ranking has received a boost, moving to 111 rating point.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 07:56 PM IST

 Following their 3-0 win over Zimbabwe in the three-match series in Harare, Team India's ODI ranking has received a boost, moving to 111 rating points and third place overall. KL Rahul-led India outplayed Zimbabwe to register a 13-run victory at the Harare Sports Club here and clinched the three-match ODI series 3-0 on Monday.

READ: Aakash Chopra questions the exclusion of Rahul Tripathi from playing XI throughout ODI series against Zimbabwe

Batting first, India scored 289/8 in their 50 overs. An opening 63-run stand between KL Rahul (30) and Shikhar Dhawan (40) laid the foundation for a good score. After the departure of Dhawan, India was at 2/84. From that point on, Ishan Kishan and Gill started their assault on the bowlers and stitched a 140-run stand.

After their partnership was broken, Zimbabwe made a comeback, taking the next five wickets within a space of just 65 runs. Brad Evans finished as the leading bowler for Zimbabwe with an excellent 5/54.

Chasing 290, Zimbabwe was at 169/7. Sean Williams played a great 45-run knock, but every other batter struggled. But then, all-rounder Sikander Raza scored a superb 115 runs off 95 balls and put on a 104-run stand with Brad Evans that almost took Zimbabwe across the finishing line. However, Avesh Khan (3/66) and Shardul Thakur (1/55) struck just in time to bundle out the hosts for 276. Deepak Chahar (2/75), Kuldeep Yadav (2/38) and Axar Patel (2/30) also delivered with the ball for India.

READ: 'Just one big innings from Virat Kohli and many mouths will be shut', says Ravi Shastri

India will get its next chance to improve its ranking in October when it will host South Africa for three one-dayers. Meanwhile, Pakistan also saw an improvement in their ranking as it moved to 107 rating points and is on the fourth position currently. This rating boost has come because of their 3-0 clean sweep against the Netherlands away from home. The hosts played extremely well throughout the series and the scoreline does not show the competitiveness in the series.

The leader of the table is New Zealand with 124 points, following Black Caps 2-1 series win against West Indies. England remains in the second position with 119 points. 

