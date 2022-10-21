T20 World Cup: Team India meets Governor of Victoria and others in Melbourne, See pics

Image Source: Twitter/BCCI

The Indian team led by Rohit Sharma met the governor of Victoria, Linda Dessau AC, and other dignitaries in Melbourne on Friday ahead of their T20 World Cup 2022 opener against Pakistan.

The BCCI and the Governor of Victoria shared photos of Team India's visit to the Government House.

As the host city for the Indian National Cricket Team during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, hosting a welcome reception this afternoon at Government House for the players and support staff @T20WorldCup @cgimelbourne @visitvictoria @BCCI pic.twitter.com/Wb1rruDY76 — Governor of Victoria (@VicGovernor) October 21, 2022

“The Honourable Linda Dessau AC, the Governor of Victoria (@VicGovernor) and other dignitaries met the Indian Cricket Team today ahead of the #T20WorldCup,” the BCCI tweeted.

The Honourable Linda Dessau AC, the Governor of Victoria (@VicGovernor) and other dignitaries met the Indian Cricket Team today ahead of the #T20WorldCup. pic.twitter.com/ytTFt5GGQk — BCCI (@BCCI) October 21, 2022

India will face Pakistan in their T20 World Cup campaign opener on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, and a win will banish the horror of the T20 World Cup 2021 and provide plenty of impetus for Rohit Sharma's team.

India enters the ICC Men's T20 World Cup with high aspirations of ending their 15-year drought and winning their second title, courtesy to a squad loaded with bat and ball prowess.

The Men in Blue will aim to reach the semi-finals for the fourth time in their eighth participation at an ICC Men's T20 World Cup before winning in Australia. In Group 2 of the Super 12, the Men in Blue will face Bangladesh, South Africa, and Pakistan, as well as the Netherlands and Zimbabwe.

Since winning the first T20 World Cup in 2007, India's history has been marred by disappointment. Irfan Pathan was the hero in Johannesburg 15 years ago, taking three for 16 as India defeated Pakistan by five runs.

With the likes of in-form batsmen KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, and Suryakumar Yadav, India have a multitude of choices with the bat; the trick will be to get the selection right and ensure those trusted deliver at the crease.

The injury to premier bowler Jasprit Bumrah is a setback, but they can take heart in the fact that Bhuvneshwar Kumar will head the bowling attack.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is one of the most explosive pace bowlers of his generation, with the ability to swing the ball both ways a potentially valuable attribute in Australia. Arshdeep Singh, a 23-year-old pacer, will join the veteran pacer.

