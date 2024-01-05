T20 World Cup 2024 schedule announced, India to face arch-rivals Pakistan on...

This year's ICC T20I event will witness the participation of 20 teams, making it the largest in history, with a total of 55 matches to be played.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled the schedule for the highly anticipated T20 World Cup, set to take place in the West Indies and the United States of America. This thrilling tournament will span from June 1 to June 29, captivating cricket fans worldwide.

Kicking off the event, USA will go head-to-head with Canada on June 1, igniting the competition with an exciting clash. The grand finale of the T20 World Cup will be held in the picturesque setting of Barbados on June 29, promising a spectacular conclusion to this exhilarating tournament.

In the midst of this cricket extravaganza, India will commence their campaign against Ireland on June 5, aiming to make a strong start in their pursuit of glory. However, the highlight of the tournament undoubtedly lies in the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan encounter, scheduled for June 9 in New York. . Group A, which includes India, Pakistan, the USA, Ireland, and Canada, will undoubtedly be a group to watch, as these teams vie for supremacy.

The last time India and Pakistan faced off in a T20 World Cup was in 2022 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). This unforgettable match showcased a thrilling contest, with Virat Kohli's exceptional performance leading the Rohit Sharma-led Indian side to a historic victory. The memories of this match still resonate with fans, and they eagerly await the next chapter in this fierce rivalry.

England, the defending champions, are placed in Group B alongside Australia, Namibia, Scotland, and Oman. The highly anticipated clash between Australia and England is scheduled for June 8.

This year's ICC T20I event will witness the participation of 20 teams, making it the largest in history, with a total of 55 matches to be played.

Following the group stage, the top two teams from each group will advance to the second stage known as the Super 8. The Super 8 will consist of eight teams divided into two pools of four teams each.

The draw for the Super 8 will be announced in advance, with teams assigned to groups based on their pre-tournament seedings.

In the event that a team outside of the top-eight seedings qualifies for the second round, they will assume the Super 8 seeding of the team they eliminated.

The group stage matches will take place from June 1 to June 18.

The Super 8 stage will commence on June 19, with the final matches of this stage being played on June 24.