T20 World Cup 2024 schedule announced, India to face arch-rivals Pakistan on...

Headlines

Shweta Tiwari shares experience working in Indian Police Force: ‘Filmy people make TV actors feel small but…’

Weather Forecast: IMD issues cold day warning in five states for next 2 days; check details here

COVID-19 test made mandatory for patients with respiratory diseases, flu-like illnesses in this state

Ankita Lokhande gets Abhishek Kumar evicted from BB17 for slapping Samarth Jurel, netizens slam actress: 'Shame on you'

ICAI CA Result 2023: CA Final, Intermediate November result likely on January 9, details here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

T20 World Cup 2024: Full schedule, groups, dates, venues - All you need to know

Shweta Tiwari shares experience working in Indian Police Force: ‘Filmy people make TV actors feel small but…’

This Indian batter had highest scores in first class, List A cricket in 2023; it's not Kohli, Shubman, Rahul, Rohit

Top 10 Pakistan batters with most ODI centuries

10 reasons why pistachios are good for health

Ten 40+ Bollywood celebs who are happily unmarried

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Nevada Judge Mary Kay Holthus Attacked By Defendant During Sentencing In Las Vegas Courtroom

Horrific! Fire Breaks Out In Teaching Block Of Delhi AIIMS, No Casualties Reported

Iran Bomb Updates: 103 Killed In Twin Bomb Blasts Near Iran General Qasem Soleimani's Tomb

Ankita Lokhande gets Abhishek Kumar evicted from BB17 for slapping Samarth Jurel, netizens slam actress: 'Shame on you'

Shweta Tiwari shares experience working in Indian Police Force: ‘Filmy people make TV actors feel small but…’

Vishnu Manchu's 5-years-old son Avram to debut in Kannappa, actor pens heartfelt note; fans react: 'Next-gen star'

HomeCricket

Cricket

T20 World Cup 2024 schedule announced, India to face arch-rivals Pakistan on...

This year's ICC T20I event will witness the participation of 20 teams, making it the largest in history, with a total of 55 matches to be played.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Jan 05, 2024, 07:30 PM IST

article-main
File Photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled the schedule for the highly anticipated T20 World Cup, set to take place in the West Indies and the United States of America. This thrilling tournament will span from June 1 to June 29, captivating cricket fans worldwide.

Kicking off the event, USA will go head-to-head with Canada on June 1, igniting the competition with an exciting clash. The grand finale of the T20 World Cup will be held in the picturesque setting of Barbados on June 29, promising a spectacular conclusion to this exhilarating tournament.

In the midst of this cricket extravaganza, India will commence their campaign against Ireland on June 5, aiming to make a strong start in their pursuit of glory. However, the highlight of the tournament undoubtedly lies in the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan encounter, scheduled for June 9 in New York. . Group A, which includes India, Pakistan, the USA, Ireland, and Canada, will undoubtedly be a group to watch, as these teams vie for supremacy.

The last time India and Pakistan faced off in a T20 World Cup was in 2022 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). This unforgettable match showcased a thrilling contest, with Virat Kohli's exceptional performance leading the Rohit Sharma-led Indian side to a historic victory. The memories of this match still resonate with fans, and they eagerly await the next chapter in this fierce rivalry.

England, the defending champions, are placed in Group B alongside Australia, Namibia, Scotland, and Oman. The highly anticipated clash between Australia and England is scheduled for June 8.

This year's ICC T20I event will witness the participation of 20 teams, making it the largest in history, with a total of 55 matches to be played.

Following the group stage, the top two teams from each group will advance to the second stage known as the Super 8. The Super 8 will consist of eight teams divided into two pools of four teams each.

The draw for the Super 8 will be announced in advance, with teams assigned to groups based on their pre-tournament seedings.

In the event that a team outside of the top-eight seedings qualifies for the second round, they will assume the Super 8 seeding of the team they eliminated.

The group stage matches will take place from June 1 to June 18.

The Super 8 stage will commence on June 19, with the final matches of this stage being played on June 24.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who acquired struggling company together with Amitabh Bachchan, built it into Rs 28000 crore giant

Covid-19: India witnesses 760 new cases, 2 deaths amid JN.1 spike, active cases rise to 4,423

Spider emerges from man's ear in terrifying viral video, internet is scared

MP collector who questioned 'aukat' of driver transferred, CM Mohan Yadav says won’t tolerate such language

Ahead of Ram Mandir consecration ceremony, Ramayan's Sita Dipika Chikhlia makes appeal to PM Modi: 'Ramji ko akela...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE