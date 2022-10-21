T20 World Cup 2022: Super 12 schedule, full squads, live streaming, venues; check the latest updates

File Photo

In the shootout for the last super 12 spot, it was Zimbabwe who beat Scotland by 5 wickets and 9 balls to spare, while chasing a mediocre target of 133 runs at Blundstone Arena in Hobart.

The super 12 round of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 begins on October 22 with the first match between Australia and New Zealand- the finalists of last year’s 2021 T20 World Cup. The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 final will be played on November 13.

Australia is the host the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. As a result, all of the matches will be held at various stadiums throughout Australia. Australia is also the defending T20 World Cup champion, having defeated New Zealand in last year's final in the UAE to claim their first T20 World Cup title.

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 will have 45 matches in total. There are 2 groups in the Super 12 stage.

Super 12 Group A

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Qais Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Salim Safi, Usman Ghani. Standby Players: Afsar Zazai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Alex Hales. Standby Players: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tymal Mills.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Lachlan Ferguson, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Finn Allen.

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Fionn Hand, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Graham Hume.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka, Charith Asalanka, Jeffrey Vandersay

Super 12 Group B

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami. Standby Players: Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi,

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Afif Hossain, Mossadek Hossain, Litton Das, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Najmul Hossain, Nasum Ahmed. Standby Players: Shoriful Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Soumya Sarkar.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir. Standby Players: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Rillee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen. Standby Players: Bjorn Fortuin, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams.

Netherlands: Colin Ackermann, Shariz Ahmad, Tom Cooper, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards, Brandon Glover, Fred Klaassen, Stephan Myburgh, Max O'Dowd, Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh, Logan van Beek, Timm van der Gugten, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren.

Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Regis Chakabva(w/c), Tony Munyonga, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Wellington Masakadza, Craig Ervine, Blessing Muzarabani, Brad Evans, Clive Madande

Seven venues across Australia will be used in total during the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, with the Melbourne Cricket Ground hosting the final and the semi-finals set to be played at Adelaide Oval and the Sydney Cricket Ground. The Gabba in Brisbane, Kardinia Park in Geelong, Bellerive Oval in Hobart and Perth Stadium are the other host venues.

T20 World Cup telecast and live streaming

In India, Star Sports Network channels will telecast all the matches of the T20 World Cup in the subcontinent. Whereas, the live streaming of all the matches will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app.

T20 World Cup Super 12 schedule

October 22

New Zealand vs Australia — 12:30 PM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

England vs Afghanistan — 4:30 PM at Perth Stadium, Perth

October 23

Sri Lanka vs Ireland — 9:30 AM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

India vs Pakistan — 1:30 PM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

October 24

Bangladesh vs Netherlands — 9:30 AM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

South Africa vs Zimbabwe — 1:30 PM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

October 25

Australia vs Sri Lanka — 1:30 PM at Perth Stadium, Perth

October 26

England vs Ireland — 9:30 AM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

New Zealand vs Afghanistan — 1:30 PM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

October 27

South Africa vs Bangladesh — 8:30 AM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

India vs Netherlands — 12:30 PM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Pakistan vs Zimbabawe — 4:30 PM at Perth Stadium, Perth

October 28

Afghanistan vs Irelad — 9:30 AM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

England vs Australia — 1:30 PM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

October 29

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka — 9:30 AM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

October 30

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe — 8:30 AM at The Gabba, Brisbane

Pakistan vs Netherlands — 12:30 PM at Perth Stadium, Perth

India vs South Africa — 4:30 PM at Perth Stadium, Perth

October 31

Australia vs Ireland — 1:30 PM at The Gabba, Brisbane

November 1

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka — 9:30 AM at The Gabba, Brisbane

England vs New Zealand — 1:30 PM at The Gabba, Brisbane

November 2

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands — 9:30 AM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

India vs Bangladesh — 1:30 PM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

November 3

Pakistan vs South Africa — 1:30 PM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

November 4

New Zealand vs Ireland — 9:30 AM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Australia vs Afghanistan — 1:30 PM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

November 5

England vs Sri Lanka — 1:30 PM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

November 6

South Africa vs Netherlands — 5:30 AM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Pakistan vs Bangladesh — 9:30 AM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

India vs Zimbabwe — 1:30 PM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Knockout matches

November 9

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-final 1: TBA VS TBA — 1:30 PM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

November 10

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-final 2: TBA VS TBA — 1:30 PM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Final

November 13

TBA VS TBA — 1:30 PM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

