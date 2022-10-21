IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: Will there be a reserve day play if the match is washed out?

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup

The T20 World Cup 2022 clash between India and Pakistan is at risk of being abandoned due to rain. Early weather reports suggest that there could be heavy rain in Melbourne on October 23, as the two eternal rivals come face to face.

There is a lot of anticipation among fans of both teams, but rain could very well play spoilsport, although recent reports have also claimed that the weather is improving in Melbourne.

Usually, the organisers keep reserve days in order to avoid a match from being washed out, but since the match between India and Pakistan is only the second match of the Super 12 stage, there will be no reserve day in place.

Reserve days have been kept only for the semifinals and finals of the T20 World Cup 2022.

In the case of a washout, points will be shared between India and Pakistan with both sides earning one point each.

While it remains to be seen which team will join India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Netherlands and South Africa in the Super 12 stage of Group B from the qualifying rounds, a washout would favour neither India nor Pakistan.

Since both teams would have to share the spoils, it will be an advantage for the other teams in Group B, who will have a headstart over both India and Pakistan if their match in Melbourne gets washed out.

If any team apart from India and Pakistan wins all of their matches, they would have a chance of finishing at the top of Group B, while that won't be possible for Rohit Sharma or Babar Azam's men, because they'd have taken just 1 point from their opening match if it gets washed out.