T20 World Cup 2021: England beat West Indies not before losing four wickets in a chase of just 56 runs

England started their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 on a dominant note beating the defending champions, West Indies very comfortably in the end in their first game of the competition. Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein did bring some cheers on the faces of the Windies players and fans taking two wickets but a score of 55 was never going to be enough.

The men in maroon were blown away by the disciplined bowling by England, who were spot on with their tactics and match-ups.

It was a monumental collapse for the men in maroon as no batter wanted to spend time on the crease and play themselves in. Every batter played a few dot balls, then gave his wicket away in an attempt to play a big shot as, except Chris Gayle, none of the other batters could go past single digit.

It started with opener Evin Lewis' wicket in the second over of the innings, bowled by Chris Woakes and after that, the game was bossed by the returning Tymal Mills and Moeen and Rashid.

Moeen dismissed Lendl Simmons, who hit straight into the hands of the fielder on the leg side Liam Livingstone. Shimron Hetmyer after hitting a couple of fours couldn't resist taking on Moeen in the powerplay but couldn't time it past the mid-wicket fielder.

Mills then removed Gayle and Rashid just dismantled the middle-order. Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard, Obed McCoy and Ravi Rampaul were Rashid's victims as the leg-spinner registered the figures of 4/2.

55 is the third lowest team score in T20 World Cup ever following Netherlands' 39 in the 2014 edition and 44 on Friday against Sri Lanka.

It was England's biggest victory in terms of the number of balls remaining as they won with 70 deliveries to spare and their previous best was against the same opponents in 2019 with 57 balls to spare.