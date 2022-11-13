Search icon
Pakistan bowling not like India, England won’t get walkover: Shoaib Akhtar fires potshot ahead of T20 WC final

England are up against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022 final after comprehensively beating India in a 10-wicket win at Adelaide Oval.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 13, 2022, 11:06 AM IST

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar took a fiery jibe at India ahead of the ENG vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022 final in Melbourne. Akhtar was commenting on a question about the thought process of the England team after powering into the summit clash on the back of a remarkably easy win against India. 

The former cricketer said that England are in a comprehensive position but know that Pakistan bowling attack is not like India’s and the Jos Buttler-led side know that the T20 World Cup final in Melbourne won’t be a walkover. 

“England ek comprehensive position mein hai. England ka confidence sky-rocketing hoga. England ko pata hai ki yahaan pe Pakistan bowling, Indian bowling nahi hai. Yahaan pe kuchh na kuchh kar ke jeetna padega. Itni aasaani se walkover nai hona. (England are in a comprehensive position. Their confidence would be sky-rocketing. England know that Pakistan’s bowling is not like India’s bowling. They will have to do something different as this would be an easy walkover.),” Akhtar said in a match analysis video on his YouTube channel ahead of the T20 World Cup final. 

Pakistan is playing England in the T20 World Cup final game on Sunday, November 13 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Follow the Pakistan vs England final match here: LIVE | PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup FINAL trending opinions: Buttler-Hales vs Afridi-Rauf, check key battles

