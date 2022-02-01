Suryakumar Yadav follows in the footsteps of MS Dhoni, purchases THIS rare car

Team India and Mumbai Indians (MI) batsman Suryakumar Yadav is also very fond of cars. Much like former Indian skipper MS Dhoni, Suryakumar also has a huge collection of cars in his garage. Recently, the star batsman added a brand new car to his collection, a car so iconic that it was previously used by the Indian Army as well.

On Sunday, Suryakumar Yadav purchased a brand new Nissan Jonga, a car that has its roots in the Indian Army. It is said that the Indian Army previously used the SUV, while its use has been discontinued nowadays.

Suryakumar though remains a fan and has added the Nissan Jonga to his collection of beauties waiting in his garage. Former Team India skipper MS Dhoni is also a proud owner of the Jonga, and Suryakumar decided to follow in the footsteps of Dhoni to add the sensational car to his collection.

The 31-year-old recently shared a picture of himself standing beside his new 'beast' in his own words.

You can catch a glimpse of Suryakumar Yadav's new car below:

Apart from its roots within the Indian Army, another interesting fact about Suryakumar Yadav's new car Jonga is that its name is no ordinary name. In fact, it's an acronym, which stands for Jabalpur Ordnance And Gun-carriage Assembly.

The Army used Jonga for 4 main purposes, it acted as a personal carrier for generals, while it was also used as an ambulance, a patrolling vehicle and for carrying guns. They were extensively used by the Army during the 1960s, however, Mahindra Jeeps later replaced the Jonga.

Suryakumar meanwhile was last seen in action during India's tour of South Africa and has been included in the squad for the upcoming ODI and T20I series versus West Indies.