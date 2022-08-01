Search icon
Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement, citing team environment as a reason

Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin called time on her international cricket career on Monday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 02:35 PM IST

Deandra Dottin

Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin called time on her international cricket career on Monday, citing the current climate and team environment as a reason behind her decision. 

"Thanks to all for the love and support in my past 14 years of playing cricket for West Indies! I look forward to playing domestic cricket around the world," tweeted Dottin.

"Please accept this letter as my formal retirement from the senior women`s West Indies team effective 1st July 2022. This announcement has come with much contemplation as cricket has always been a passion of mine. However, when the fire burns out, one has to take time to reassess their commitment," said Dottin in a letter.

 "There have been many obstacles during my cricket career that I have had to overcome however, the current climate and team environment has been non-conductive to my ability to thrive and reignite my passion. I am appreciative of the opportunities afforded to me and I have ruminated on my decision over a period of time," she added.

Dottin said that playing for West Indies has been an honor for her. "During my 14 years of playing, I have trained at my best and grown as a player physically, mentally and emotionally. It is the combination of this growth that has assisted me in reflecting on what is truly important to me. With much sadness but without regret, I realize that I am no longer able to adhere to team culture and team environment as it has undermined my ability to perform excellently. I wish the organization and the team all the best in the future," she concluded.

She has represented West Indies in over 260 international matches. She has scored 3,727 ODI runs in 143 games at an average of 30.54 with three centuries while she has scored 2,681 runs in 124 T20Is at an average of 26.28 with two centuries.

She has also taken 133 international wickets. Dottin retires as the second highest run-scorer for the West Indies women`s team in ODIs and T20Is and fourth on the list of leading wicket-takers in the T20I format.

The right-hander retires as the second-highest run-scorer for the West Indies in both women's ODIs and T20Is, and fourth on the wicket-takers list for the side in the shorter format. She will however continue to represent Barbados in CWG 2022, where they will take on India in a do-or-die match on Wednesday. 

