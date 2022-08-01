President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi laud Achinta Sheuli over his gold medal lift at CWG

PM Modi and Droupadi Murmu on Achinta Sheuli

As India reached another milestone with its sixth medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022, President Droupadi Murumu on Monday congratulated weightlifter Achinta Sheuli for his gold medal and lauded him for overcoming failure.

Taking to Twitter President Murmu wrote, "Achinta Sheuli has made India proud by winning gold and making the tricolor fly high at the CommonwealthGames. You immediately overcame the failure in one attempt and topped the lineup. You are the champion who has created history. Heartiest congratulations!"

Sheuli scripted history by sealing his win after lifting 313 kg in the men`s 73 kg finals weightlifting event. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the young athlete and said that now that a medal has been won, he hopes that Sheuli will finally get time to watch a movie.

PM Modi tweeted, "Before our contingent left for the Commonwealth Games, I had interacted with Achinta Sheuli. We had discussed the support he received from his mother and brother. I also hope he gets time to watch a film now that a medal has been won."

Achinta Sheuli clinched a gold medal with a combined lift of 313 kg in the men`s 73 kg final. During the event, he lifted 143 kg in his last attempt in the snatch round to create a new Commonwealth Games record. With a successful lift of 170 kg in his third clean and jerk attempt, Achinta Sheuli finished with a total of 313 kg (143kg + 170kg)."I am very happy.