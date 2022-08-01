Commonwealth Games 2022: Squash players Joshna Chinappa and Saurav Ghosal advance to singles quarterfinals

Joshna Chinappa and Saurav Ghosal

Indian squash players Joshna Chinappa and Saurav Ghosal advanced to the quarterfinals of Commonwealth Games 2022 after winning their respective singles event matches, here on Sunday.

In the women's singles, the experienced Joshna Chinappa quashed a strong challenge from the 21-year-old Kaitlyn Watts of New Zealand and won the round of 16 matches 3-1 (11-8, 9-11, 11-4, 11-6) to advance into the next stage.

The 35-year-old Indian was caught off guard in the first game after Kaitlyn made a brisk start. However, Joshna, the reigning world champion in women's doubles, gained on her younger opponent by first leveling at 8-8, and then winning the next three points to take the 1-0 lead.

In the second game, world No 95 Kaitlyn pulled off a reverse against the world No 17 Indian squash player. Joshna was leading initially but struggled to match the pace of Watts. With her back against the wall, Joshna stormed back with better placements and took the next two games 11-4 and 11-6.

Chinappa, looking for her first gold in singles at CWG, will take on world No 20 Hollie Naughton from Canada in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, world No 15 Saurav Ghosal proved too strong for Canada`s David Baillargeon in the men's singles.

Ghosal, India's top-ranked squash player, beat world No 62 David Baillargeon 3-0 (11-6, 11-2, 11-6). He will take on world No. 34 Greg Lobban of Scotland in the quarterfinals.

The men`s singles and women's singles quarterfinal squash events at CWG 2022 will take place on Monday.