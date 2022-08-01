IND vs WI 1st T20I: Warner Park stadium pitch, weather report for India vs West Indies in St Kitts

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I

India and West Indies will face each other in the 2nd T20I encounter of the ongoing series. WI vs IND 2nd T20I is scheduled to be played on August 1 (Monday) at Warner Park Stadium in St Kitts. India defeated West Indies by 68 runs. Batting first in the match, India posted 190-6 on the scoreboard. Rohit Sharma scored 64 runs while Suryakumar Yadav hit 24. Later, Dinesh Karthik hit a quickfire 41 off 19 to take India to a good total.

For West Indies, no batsmen could come up with a big knock. Shahmarh Brooks scored the most 20 runs for the team. India bowlers kept taking regular wickets to crush West Indies batting. Arshdeep Singh, R Ashwin, and Ravi Bishnoi picked 2 wickets each. In the end, West Indies finished with 122-8 on the board and lost by 68 runs.

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I weather forecast

According to reports from weather.com, the temperature of Basseterre city of St Kitts on August 1 (Monday) will be 30° Celcius during the day and fall to 26° Celcius at night. The sky will be partly cloudy during the day and night.

India vs West Indies 1st T20I pitch report

Warner Park in St Kitts has been a low-scoring ground in T20Is so far. The highest total at the stadium witnessed so far is 182. The average 1st innings total at the stadium in T20Is is 119 while the 2nd innings total is just 93. The stadium has hosted 10 T20Is so far.