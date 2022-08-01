CWG 2022: Weightlifter Achinta Sheuli wins men's 73kg, bags third gold medal for India

Headlines

From Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Foundation to Gautam Adani, Indian billionaires react to Chandrayaan-3 success

OMG 2 director Amit Rai says Akshay Kumar film's uncut version that 'censor never wanted people to see' will come on OTT

Lufthansa Airlines' CEO takes on role of flight attendant, shares day's adventure on LinkedIn

GATE 2024: Registrations process likely to begin today at gate2024.iisc.ac.in, check documents required

Wordle 796 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 24

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

From Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Foundation to Gautam Adani, Indian billionaires react to Chandrayaan-3 success

OMG 2 director Amit Rai says Akshay Kumar film's uncut version that 'censor never wanted people to see' will come on OTT

Lufthansa Airlines' CEO takes on role of flight attendant, shares day's adventure on LinkedIn

7 South films to earn 500 crore at the box office

10 health benefits of protein powder

Chandrayaan-3: How foreign media reacted ISRO's historic soft landing on the moon

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

Chandryaan-3: India Scripts History As It Makes Soft Landing On Lunar South Pole

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: What if spacecraft misses soft landing on Aug 23? 3 possibilities explained

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: Here's what Vikram lander & Pragyan rover will do after landing | Explained

OMG 2 director Amit Rai says Akshay Kumar film's uncut version that 'censor never wanted people to see' will come on OTT

Jawan advance bookings cross Rs 1 crore in US 15 days before release, Shah Rukh film set for Rs 100-crore opening day

King of Kotha advance booking breaks records, Dulquer Salmaan film set for biggest opening in Malayalam cinema history

HomeSports

Sports

CWG 2022: Weightlifter Achinta Sheuli wins men's 73kg, bags third gold medal for India

Weightlifter Achinta Sheuli (73kg) lived up to the expectations as he clinched India's third gold in the Commonwealth Games here.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 01:03 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

With an assured performance, India's 20-year-old weightlifter Achinta Sheuli won gold in the men's 73kg division at the Commonwealth Games 2022, lifting a new games record total of 313kg at the NEC Hall number 1 in Birmingham.

READ: CWG 2022: Indian Badminton team reaches semis of the mixed team event with 3-0 win over South Africa

He lifted 143kg in snatch and 170kg in clean and jerk to top the field ahead of Malaysia`s Erry Hidayat Muhammad, who took silver with a total of 303kg, while Canada's S. Darsigny claimed bronze with a total of 298kg.

Sheuli's gold is India`s third in the 2022 Commonwealth Games and the sixth medal in total, all coming in weightlifting.

Sheuli, the 20-year-old former tailor from Howrah district of West Bengal, was the favorite in 73kg and took the lead in the snatch category itself, lifting 143kg.

In clean and jerk, he started with 165kg in his first attempt, which put him 1kg ahead of the Malaysian.

The Indian youngster failed to lift 170kg in his second attempt before completing it in his third attempt to take his total to 313kg, a Commonwealth Games record.

READ: IND vs WI: India-West Indies 4th and 5th T20Is in Florida to be moved out of US due to visa issues?

Malaysia`s Muhammad made a desperate but futile effort to lift 175kg to overtake the Indian but was not successful in two attempts, giving Sheuli the gold medal.

 

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Huge setback for Bangladesh as star player ruled out of Asia Cup 2023, replacement announced

When Ranveer Singh revealed he lost his virginity at age 12: 'I got into a lot of trouble...'

Rakesh Roshan trends after Mamta Banerjee's gaffe while lauding ISRO scientists; netizens share hilarious memes

‘He is not agreeing now…’: Bangladeshi woman comes to Noida with child to be with husband, seeks police's help

Apple issues warning for iPhone users, keep a distance from phone while…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE