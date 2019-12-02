Trending#

South Asian Games: Nepal's Anjali Chand creates women's T20I history, takes 6 wickets for 0 runs

Anjali Chand

, Twitter

Written By

Edited By

Karen Noronha

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Dec 2, 2019, 05:45 PM IST

Nepal bowler Anjali Chand created T20I history as she wrecked Maldives' batting line-up at South Asian Games on Monday.

Anjali registered bowling figures of 6 for 0 as Nepal bundled out the Maldives for just 16 runs. The home team gunned down the total in just 0.5 overs.

The medium-pacer struck thrice in the 7th over and twice in the 9th over before wrapping the Maldives innings in the 11th over. She bowled just 2.1 overs and snapped up 6 wickets.

The Nepali bowler has broken the record for the best figures in Women's T20I. 

Mas Elysa of Maldives previously held the record of 6 for 3 against China Women earlier this year.

The bowling figures has given Nepal Women a solid start to their cricket campaign in the tournament. 

Nepal are competing with Maldives, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in the 4-team tournament in Pokhara.

The top 2 teams at the end of a round-robin will progress to the gold medal match while the bottom two will play the bronze medal match.