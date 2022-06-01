Headlines

Sourav Ganguly pens down a cryptic tweet, is he leaving BCCI?

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has posted a tweet in which he has said about starting a new chapter of his life which will help people.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 01, 2022, 06:29 PM IST

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly recently made a tweet from his account in which he hinted at starting the new chapter of his career.

Sourav Ganguly took to Twitter and wrote, "2022 marks the 30th year since the start of my journey with cricket in 1992. Since then, cricket has given me a lot. Most importantly, it has given me the support of all of you. I want to thank every single person who has been a part of the journey, supported me, and helped me reach where I am today. Today, I am planning to start something that I feel will probably help a lot of people. I hope you continue your support as I enter this chapter of my life."

The moment Ganguly tweeted this, a plethora of speculations have hit the media space with many expecting his possible entry into the politics.

Last month, Sourav Ganguly hosted Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his home in Bengal. BJP leaders Swapan Dasgupta and Amit Malviya were also present at the dinner that fed wild speculation about "Dada" finally taking the plunge.

Meanwhile, BCCI secretary told news agency ANI that Ganguly hasn't resigned as BCCi president.

