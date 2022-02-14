‘Sorry, le nahin paye’: Avesh Khan reveals what Rishabh Pant said after Delhi Capitals were outbid in IPL mega auction

The IPL 2022 mega auction culminated in an ocean of record bids. Breakout star Avesh Khan was one of the highlights of the auction, becoming the most expensive buy among all uncapped players. The pacer was bought by new franchise Lucknow Super Giants and cost an outrageous Rs 10 crore. However, Khan was unable to watch his record bidding as he was on an airplane at the time, the cricketer later revealed.

Talking to a leading sports website, Khan said that he was on the “flight at that time” and also that he had expected to fetch a minimum of Rs 7 crore. He couldn’t see the IPL mega auction live but admitted of being nervous about the team which would pick him up. It was only after landing that he got to know that the KL Rahul-led new franchise was his new home and his salary would be Rs 10 crores. The experience, he revealed to have frozen for five seconds. “But then things became normal, I was like okay," Avesh Khan told the website.

He further revealed that Mohammed Siraj and Ishan Kishan had been pulling his leg onboard the airplane, discussing among themselves how much value Avesh would fetch and which teams were eyeing him. The news was broken to Khan by Venkatesh Iyer. He was treated to a round of applause, which he called “a very special moment.”

Now with Lucknow, Khan had a memorable stint with the Delhi Capitals franchise. Khan also revealed what his former IPL captain Rishabh Pant told him after the bidding news came in. Pant met Khan with open arms and apologised for being unable to retain him. “Sorry, le nahin paye,” Pant reportedly said.

Delhi Capital’s final bid for Avesh was Rs 8.75 crore but they were unable to go further due to purse restraints and still needing to fill multiple spots. And Lucknow capitalised.