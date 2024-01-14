Headlines

Cricket

Son of '12th Fail' director continues unstoppable run in Ranji Trophy, hits back-to-back centuries

Agni Chopra, son of filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, has taken the Ranji Trophy by storm with centuries in back-to-back games.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Jan 14, 2024, 10:37 AM IST

Agni Chopra, the son of acclaimed filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, has left cricket enthusiasts in awe with back-to-back stellar performances in the Ranji Trophy. Making an impactful debut for Mizoram, the 25-year-old batting sensation showcased his prowess by scoring a remarkable 166 runs against Sikkim, followed by a towering 164 against Nagaland in the subsequent match.

Despite Mizoram's challenges in both encounters, Agni's stellar contributions, which included 30 fours and eight sixes against Sikkim and 21 fours with three sixes against Nagaland, have solidified his standing in India's premier red-ball tournament. Born in Detroit, Michigan, USA, on November 4, 1998, Agni is not just the son of a renowned filmmaker but is carving his own niche in the cricketing world. His father, Vidhu, is currently basking in the success of '12th Fail,' released on October 27, 2023.

Agni's cricketing journey began with Mumbai's junior teams, featuring in various Cooch-Behar Trophy matches. However, seeking greater opportunities, he shifted to Mizoram and made his debut in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Chhattisgarh last October.

Despite a modest start in his debut match, Agni has swiftly become a formidable force, participating in seven List-A and T20 matches, amassing a total of 174 and 234 runs in each format, respectively. His recent performances in the Ranji Trophy have undoubtedly marked him as a rising star in Indian cricket.

