SL vs WI Dream11 Prediction World Cup 2019 Match 39: Best picks for Sri Lanka v West Indies in Cricket World Cup today

Dream11 Prediction - Sri Lanka v West Indies

SL vs WI Dream11 Team, World Cup 2019: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Sri Lanka v West Indies World Cup match today at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street on Monday, July 1.

SL vs WI Dream11 Predictions

Wicket-keeper: Kusal Perera, Nicolas Pooran and Shai Hope are all decent options.

Batsmen: Chris Gayle, Angelo Mathews and Avishka Fernando are good batsmen.

Allrounders: Jason Holder, Dhananjaya de Silva or Thisara Perera are viable options.

Bowlers: Lasith Malinga, Isuru Udana and Seldon Cottrell are the ones to watch out for.

SL vs WI My Dream11 Team

Shai Hope, Nicolas Pooran (C), Kusal Perera, Chris Gayle, Avishka Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Jason Holder, Dhananjaya de Silva (VC), Sheldon Cottrell, Lasith Malinga, and Isuru Udana.

SL vs WI Dotball Team Player List

Shai Hope, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Avishka Fernando, Thisara Perera, Jason Holder, Lasith Malinga, Oshane Thomas, and Sheldon Cottrell.

SL vs WI Probable Playing 11

Team Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Kusal Perera (WK), Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thissara Perera, Isuru Udana, Vandersay, Lasith Malinga and Suranga Lakmal.

Team West Indies (Playing XI): Sunil Ambris, Chris Gayle, Shai Hope (WK), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (C), Carlos Brathwaithe, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Kemar Roach and Oshane Thomas

Sri Lanka v West Indies (Teams)

Sri Lanka (SL) Squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Dhananjaya de Silva, Avishka Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Jeevan Mendis, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Milinda Siriwardana, Lahiru Thirimanne, Isuru Udana and Jeffrey Vandersay

West Indies (WI) Squad: Jason Holder(C), Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas

SL vs WI: Match Details

This is the 39th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The match will take place at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street. The match will start at 3 PM IST today.

