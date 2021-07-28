SL vs IND: Visitors crawl to 132 on Colombo's slow track in 2nd T20I

Team India batsmen struggled to find their timing throughout their innings as the Sri Lanka side restricted them to 132/5 in their 20 overs in the second T20I at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The visitors, who went in with five batters played cautiously and conservatively at the start.

However, the sluggish track meant the big overs never came and an attack was never launched as whenever Indian batsmen tried to hit a big shot, they lost their wicket and the new batter had to take a few balls to get his eyes in.