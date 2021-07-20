SL vs IND: Stars of first ODI Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan fall cheaply, India two down

Two of the stars of India's win in the first ODI against Sri Lanka - Prithvi Shaw and Ishan Kishan - both fell cheaply as India were two wickets down in the second game of the ongoing three-match series, chasing 276 runs.

Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga foxed Prithvi Shaw with a googly as the latter failed to cover his stumps and was clean bowled after scoring just 13 runs, while the left-handed Ishan Kishan chopped a Kasun Rajitha delivery straight onto his stumps as India were reduced to 39/2 after five overs.