SL vs IND: Stars of first ODI Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan fall cheaply, India two down

Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga dismissed Prithvi Shaw, while pacer Kasun Rajitha got Ishan Kishan to chop onto his stumps.


Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan

Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan fell cheaply as India were reduced to 39/2 | Photo: ICC

Share

Written By

Edited By

Anshul Gupta

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Jul 20, 2021, 08:14 PM IST

Two of the stars of India's win in the first ODI against Sri Lanka - Prithvi Shaw and Ishan Kishan - both fell cheaply as India were two wickets down in the second game of the ongoing three-match series, chasing 276 runs.

Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga foxed Prithvi Shaw with a googly as the latter failed to cover his stumps and was clean bowled after scoring just 13 runs, while the left-handed Ishan Kishan chopped a Kasun Rajitha delivery straight onto his stumps as India were reduced to 39/2 after five overs.