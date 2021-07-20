Indian players in England watch SL vs Ind ODI match; Wasim Jaffer, fans come up with hilarious reactions

Two Indian sides playing at the same time in two different continents is not really a frequent affair. However, it took place on Tuesday as one team was playing in a three-day warm-up game against County Select XI in Durham while another team was playing an ODI game in Sri Lanka.

But that didn't stop one team to have a glimpse of another during the breaks. Rohit Sharma, who is leading the Indian side in absence of Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane was seen having fun while watching the other Indian team in action against Sri Lanka along with the likes of Mayank Agarwal, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Hanuma Vihari and Umesh Yadav.

The official handle of the BCCI shared the image on social media. As soon as the image surfaced on social media, the reactions started coming.

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer shared an image from the famous American sitcom 'Friends' where the actor Matt Le Blanc, who plays Joey, sees himself on TV. Rajasthan Royals, too shared the famous spiderman seeing himself in a room image.

Here are some more reactions:

