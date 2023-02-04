'Shubman ab toh dekh le': Umesh Yadav pokes fun at star batter after woman's proposal goes viral

Image Source: Twitter

The third T20I between India and New Zealand was all about Shubman Gill, who electrified the Narendra Modi Stadium with his historic maiden century in T20Is. The right-hander accelerated to his half-century in just 35 balls, before shifting into an even higher gear to reach the three-figure mark in a mere 54 balls. His remarkable performance was a sight to behold and will be remembered for years to come.

On the back of Gill's impressive knock, India posted an imposing target of 235 for the Black Caps to chase. Ultimately, the Kiwis were bowled out for 66 in 12.1 overs, resulting in a resounding 168-run victory for the Men in Blue - their largest margin of victory in the T20 format.

During the Ahmedabad T20I, Shubman's performance had the crowd captivated, particularly one young woman who held up a sign that read, "Tinder, Shubman se match karado!" The image of her with the banner quickly went viral on social media, sparking a flurry of reactions.

Didi ka match karado koi pic.twitter.com/wDF99VpEaz — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) February 1, 2023

Now, senior Indian pacer Umesh Yadav, who will share the dressing room with Gill as they both are part of the Test team that will take on Australia in the first Test of a four-match series in Nagpur from February 9, has lightheartedly poked fun at him by tweeting multiple pictures of the hoardings from different parts of Nagpur City that feature the girl holding a placard.

Umesh, who is a local Nagpur lad, wrote, "Poora Nagpur bol raha hai, @ShubmanGill ab toh dekh le."

Poora Nagpur bol raha hai, @ShubmanGill ab toh dekh le pic.twitter.com/9iaW2BBtZY — Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) February 3, 2023

Gill is now poised to participate in the Test series against Australia, commencing on February 9. The opening Test will be held at the renowned Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur. This highly anticipated series promises to be an exciting showdown between two of the world's top cricketing nations.

In 2023, Gill amassed an impressive 769 runs from just 12 matches, averaging an impressive 76.90 with four centuries to his name. Three of his four ODI centuries were scored in the month of January alone, showcasing his remarkable batting prowess.

