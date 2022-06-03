Shreyas Iyer joins 'bole chudiyan' song trend on Instagram, video goes viral

Shreyas Iyer along with Instagrammer Karan Sonawane

After the completion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, the Indian cricketers, who are part of the South Africa series, were seen taking a short break at their homes.

And surely, one thing they will be hooked on would be social media, and with the various trends doing to the rounds, it is not rare to see the cricketer join them as well.

The song 'Bole Chudiyaan' from the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is what is trending lately. People have been making reels showing how this song is used mostly in Indian weddings.

Many netizens have made videos showing how this wedding song was disturbing people from their regular work.

Now jumping on this trend, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Shreyas Iyer, along with digital creator Karan Sonawane, who goes by his Insta handle 'focusedindian', made their own version.

In the video, Shreyas Iyer can be seen at the crease, waiting for the ball, while the Instagrammer was seen wicketkeeping. However, the song can be heard in the background as they wrote, "When there is a wedding in your society" and Iyer danced to it and missed the ball completely.

WATCH:

Talking about Shreyas Iyer, his side KKR did not perform well in the IPL 2022 season and was the third team to get eliminated after Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

He will now be part of the series against the Proteas at home, which will be led by KL Rahul. The South African cricket team already arrived at Delhi airport. The T20 series will start on June 09.