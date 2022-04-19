'Will you marry me Shreyas Iyer?' KKR fan girl's marriage proposal for cricketer goes viral

KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer recently received a marriage proposal from a fan, whose pic outside the Brabourne Stadium was shared by the franchise.

Shreyas Iyer is quickly becoming a household name, another example of his exemplary rise to the top of the cricketing world was seen on Monday as a Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fangirl proposed to the skipper for marriage.

KKR themselves shared the pic of the fangirl who carried with herself a placard which read 'Will you marry me Shreyas Iyer'. The fangirl posed outside the Brabourne Stadium, where KKR played against Rajasthan Royals and even though KKR lost the match, the pic of this fangirl has taken social media by storm.

The girl carried with her a placard that read, "My mom has asked me to find a guy so will you marry me Shreyas Iyer?"

KKR also shared the fangirl's image from their own official handle along with the caption, "That's one way of shooting your shot."

Here's the viral pic of the fangirl who proposed to Shreyas Iyer:

Meanwhile, Talking about the match between KKR and Rajasthan Royals, despite Iyer's 85-run knock, he couldn't prevent his side from going down by 7 runs. It was one of the most thrilling games of IPL 2022, with Jos Buttler hitting a century early on, which helped Rajasthan Royals put up a target of 218 runs.

Aaron Finch scored a half-century for KKR and gave his side a good start, but the mountain proved to be too tall to climb, as Yuzvendra Chahal picked up five wickets, including a hat-trick to end KKR's night in misery.