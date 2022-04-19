Headlines

Ahead of Dream Girl 2, Ayushmann Khurrana shares laughter with Bollywood's OG Dream Girl Hema Malini

Hukus Bukus: Arun Govil film 'rooted in Kashmiri Pandit experience', draws parallels to Ayodhya, Gyanvapi controversies

New Zealand to tour Bangladesh in ODI series ahead of World Cup 2023, check match dates

Nita Ambani steps out in Gucci co-ord set worth Rs 2.8 lakh, footwear priced at Rs 7 lakh

In a first, BJP announces list of candidates for Chhattisgarh, MP before assembly poll schedule announcement

New Zealand to tour Bangladesh in ODI series ahead of World Cup 2023, check match dates

10 Timeless lessons from the life of Lord Rama

AI imagines Harry Potter cast as Na'vi from Avatar

10 Animals that eat their own babies

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

"He wanted to have a chat": Virat Kohli recalls first interaction with Pakistan's captain Babar Azam

Video: Houses collapses after landslide in Shimla; Rescure operations underway

From YouTube stardom to Bigg Boss triumph: Everything about Elvish Yadav; story and journey

Jad Hadid brutally trolled for touching Akanksha Puri inappropriately, asking to kiss; netizens say 'yeh nahi sudhrega'

Cricket

'Will you marry me Shreyas Iyer?' KKR fan girl's marriage proposal for cricketer goes viral

KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer recently received a marriage proposal from a fan, whose pic outside the Brabourne Stadium was shared by the franchise.

Cricket

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 20, 2022, 03:14 PM IST

Shreyas Iyer is quickly becoming a household name, another example of his exemplary rise to the top of the cricketing world was seen on Monday as a Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fangirl proposed to the skipper for marriage. 

KKR themselves shared the pic of the fangirl who carried with herself a placard which read 'Will you marry me Shreyas Iyer'. The fangirl posed outside the Brabourne Stadium, where KKR played against Rajasthan Royals and even though KKR lost the match, the pic of this fangirl has taken social media by storm. 

The girl carried with her a placard that read, "My mom has asked me to find a guy so will you marry me Shreyas Iyer?"

READ| IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer upset with Brendon McCullum for changing batting order, Watch Video

KKR also shared the fangirl's image from their own official handle along with the caption, "That's one way of shooting your shot." 

Here's the viral pic of the fangirl who proposed to Shreyas Iyer:

Meanwhile, Talking about the match between KKR and Rajasthan Royals, despite Iyer's 85-run knock, he couldn't prevent his side from going down by 7 runs. It was one of the most thrilling games of IPL 2022, with Jos Buttler hitting a century early on, which helped Rajasthan Royals put up a target of 218 runs. 

READ| As Yuzvendra Chahal bags the hattrick, here are the other leg spinners who have achieved this feat before him

Aaron Finch scored a half-century for KKR and gave his side a good start, but the mountain proved to be too tall to climb, as Yuzvendra Chahal picked up five wickets, including a hat-trick to end KKR's night in misery. 

