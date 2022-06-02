Indian players to look out for in the upcoming T20I series against South Africa

Indian team is going to play a 5 match T20I series against South Africa starting from 9th June onwards.
IPL is all about giving a platform to the young players to showcase their talent against Indian and International players. During this year's IPL we witnessed some young layers coming out and shining for their respective IPL teams whereas there were a few who with their amazing performance in the IPL 2022, made their way back to the Indian team.
Let's have a look at some of the players on whom we should keep an eye during this series against South Africa looking at the upcoming T20I cricket World Cup later this year.
1. KL Rahul
KL Rahul continues his terrific form in the IPL. He was at the second spot as the leading run-scorer after Jos Buttler. This was for the 5th year in a row that KL Rahul scored 500+ runs in a season of the IPL.
As Rohit Sharma has been rested for this series, KL Rahul will be leading the Indian side. It will be interesting that what kind of laying XI and approach he enters the game.
2. Hardik Pandya
Hardik Panya had a dream IPL. He was the captain of the Gujarat Titans during this season and he proved many of his critics wrong who questioned his captaincy role ahead of the season as he went on to win the tournament.
Not just he showcased excellent leadership skills but also performed well with the bat and bowl. He scored 400+ runs in the tournament and was named 'Man of the match' in the final match against Rajasthan Royals.
3. Dinesh Karthik
Dinesh Karthik who left captaincy mid-way during the IPL 2011 and was recently seen as a commentator during various Indian international tours made a dream comeback with i=his performance in the IPL.
He had the best batting strike rate than any player in the IPL this season and very well took over the role of the finisher for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. His performance made sure that selectors looked towards him and select him for the upcoming series.
It will be interesting that what role he will play during this series as Rishabh Pant is certain to keep wickets for the team.
4. Arshdeep Singh
Arshdeep Singh may not have been among the top wicket-takers in the IPL 2022 but he had the best bowling economy among other bowlers. He played a very important role as a death bowler for Punjab Kings.
He bowled deadly wide yorkers when his team needed him the most and took his team to victor on many occasions. For his performance, he was added to the Indian team for the series against South Africa.
It would be interesting to see that how this bowler fill bowl if given a chance with Jasprit Bumrah.
5. Umran Malik
The fast bowler from Jammu and Kashmir was a sensation during this year's IPL. He bowled with raw pace and accuracy and scared many international batsmen with it. He won every award related to 'Fastest delivery of the match in every game he was a part of.
It would be interesting to see how he starts his career at the international level bowling in tandem with Jasprit Bumrah.