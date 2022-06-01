From Asia Cup to T20 World Cup - Team India's next 6 months schedule post IPL 2022

Let's have a look at the side's full schedule for the months post-IPL 2022.
One major event when it comes to Indian cricket - the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 - is done and dusted after two months of hard work.
However, now the Men in Blue will be moving on to their next assignment, and the next six months are surely hectic with two major events in between.
From the month of June till December 2022, the Rohit Sharma-led side is set for a bilateral marathon with the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup in line as well. So let's have a look at the side's full schedule for the months post-IPL 2022.
1. India vs South Africa
The Indian cricket team is all set to arrive in New Delhi on June 5 for the five-match T20I series against South Africa.
India and South Africa will face each other in the first match in Delhi on June 9. Team India will be led by KL Rahul while Rishabh Pant will be the vice-captain.
June 9: First T20, Chennai
June 12: Second T20, Bengaluru
June 14: Third T20, Nagpur
June 17: Fourth T20, Rajkot
June 19: Fifth T20, Delhi
2. India vs Ireland
India will be touring Ireland on June 26 and June 28. A second-string Men in the Blue team will play against Ireland in Malahide. Cricket Ireland confirmed that the Indian team would be touring Ireland.
However, the series is unlikely to see top players such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah, who will be in action in England for the remaining one Test match from July 1-5.
This summer will be a 'Season of Stars' as India, New Zealand and Afghanistan tour Ireland, while we will play South Africa in Bristol.
We're set for the biggest home international season in Ireland ever!
3. India vs England
As July comes, the Indian team will travel to the UK in July to play a limited-overs series - three T20I and three ODIs - and will also play the postponed fifth Test of the 2021 series.
July 1: Rescheduled Fifth Test, Birmingham
July 7: First T20, Southampton
July 9: Second T20, Birmingham
July 10: Third T20, Nottingham
July 12: First ODI, London
July 14: Second ODI, London
July 17: Third ODI, Manchester
4. India vs West Indies
India will be touring West Indies in July and August. They will play 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is.
5. India vs Sri Lanka
India will also be touring Sri Lanka in August and will play 2 T20Is.
6. Asia Cup 2022
Asia Cup 2022 is all set to begin on August 27 and will go on till September 11. The last edition of the tournament was held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) where India won their 7th title.
If reports are to be believed, the Asia Cup 2022 will take place in Sri Lanka and six teams will battle for the championship, including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka, and one of the qualifiers.
7. India vs Australia
India will be taking on Australia in September. The Rohit Sharma-led side will be playing 3 T20Is Down Under.
8. T20 World Cup 2022
T20 World Cup 2022 is scheduled to take place from October to November. Afghanistan and Bangladesh have been assured a Super 12 spot which will be played in Australia.
On the other hand, West Indies and Sri Lanka will be needing to play an additional qualifying round to enter the Super 12 stage of the next T20 World Cup, reported ESPNcricinfo.
England, Pakistan, India, New Zealand, South Africa and Australia have ensured that they qualify for the Super 12 stage of the next year's tournament.
