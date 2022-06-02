Deepak Chahar and Jaya Bhardwaj wedding: Couple share photos after tying the knot

The couple also posted pictures on their Instagram account, let's have a look.

Indian pacer Deepak Chahar recently tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Jaya Bhardwaj in Agra on June 2. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star had proposed to her during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 edition in UAE.

The wedding is said to have taken place at the Jaypee Palace hotel in Agra. Deepak's brother and cricketer Rahul Chahar had also shared glimpses of the haldi and sangeet ceremony.

