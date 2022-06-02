Deepak Chahar and Jaya Bhardwaj wedding: Couple share photos after tying the knot

The couple also posted pictures on their Instagram account, let's have a look.
Indian pacer Deepak Chahar recently tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Jaya Bhardwaj in Agra on June 2. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star had proposed to her during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 edition in UAE.
The wedding is said to have taken place at the Jaypee Palace hotel in Agra. Deepak's brother and cricketer Rahul Chahar had also shared glimpses of the haldi and sangeet ceremony.
1. 'He stole my Heart,' says Jaya Bhardwaj
Jaya Bhardwaj shared a picture on her Instagram and captioned it, "He stole my Heart so I stole his Last name #married #loveforever".
Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh congratulated the couple in the comment section.
2. Deepak Chahar says, 'One of the best moment of my life'
Deepak Chahar also wrote a post about his lady love saying, "When I met you first time I felt that you are the one and I was right. We have enjoyed every moment of our life together and I promise you to keep you always happy like this. One of the best moment of my life. Everyone pls give your blessings to us".
3. Brother Rahul Chahar wishes his brother Deepak Chahar
Indian spinner Rahul Chahar wished his brother Deepak and his wife Jaya a happy married life. "Happy married life you two... Soooo happy for you and all the good wishes .. wishing you an amazing married life. Loads of Love".
4. Glimpse from the wedding
Soon after the wedding, Twitter was flooded with photos of the couple. Many CSK fan accounts shared clips and pics of various events from the ceremony.
(Photo: Twitter)
5. Wedding images of Deepak Chahar and Jaya Bhardwaj
Here are some more wedding images of Deepak Chahar and Jaya Bhardwaj.
Wedding Images of Deepak Chahar #WhistlePodu | #Yellove pic.twitter.com/FmUempteiT— CSK Fans Army (@CSKFansArmy) June 1, 2022
(Photo: Twitter)