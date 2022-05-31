In pics: Deepak Chahar to marry Jaya Bhardwaj on June 1, know all about their love story

Indian pacer Deepak Chahar is all but set to marry his fiance Jaya Bhardwaj on June 1 in Agra. Here's a quick look at their love story, in pics.
Deepak Chahar is all set for his grand wedding with Jaya Bhardwaj on Wednesday, June 1 and the preparations are getting in the final stages as less than 24 hours remain for the wedding. Both Deepak and Jaya were seen learning dance steps as they prepare for the grand wedding on Wednesday.
Ahead of Deepak Chahar and Jaya Bhardwaj's big day, however, here's a quick sneak peek into their love story, in pics:
1. Deepak Chahar and Jaya Bhardwaj's wedding details
As per reports, the wedding ceremony of Deepak Chahar and Jaya Bhardwaj is named 'The Royal Grandeur'. The royal theme ceremony is going to be the epicentre of the wedding theme. Both Deepak and Jaya are preparing for the theme while they practice dance as well. Earlier, a picture of their wedding card had also gone viral on social media.
2. Deepak Chahar and Jaya Bhardwaj's reception
While the wedding of Deepak Chahar and Jaya Bhardwaj will take place on June 1, their reception is scheduled to be held on June 3 in Delhi. For the unversed, Jaya Bhardwaj hails from Delhi, while she is a graduate of Mumbai University and is currently employed with a corporate firm.
3. When Deepak Chahar proposed Jaya Bhardwaj in IPL 2021
Jaya Bhardwaj became an overnight sensation after Deepak Chahar proposed her in the stands, during IPL 2021 in Dubai, after Chennai Super Kings' match versus Punjab Kings.
4. MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma invited to Deepak Chahar's wedding
As per reports, 60 cricketers have been invited for the ceremony with the drills ongoing for the ceremony in the marriage hall. Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma along with the entire contingent of the Chennai Super Kings have been invited to the wedding.
(Image credits: Deepak Chahar, Instagram)
5. Jaya Bhardwaj and Deepak Chahar have been dating for a long time
According to several media reports, Jaya is the sister of former Bigg Boss contestant Siddharth Bhardwaj, who is a TV actor and has also appeared on Splitsvilla 2. Jaya and Deepak meanwhile have been dating for a while and she travelled with him for the second leg of the IPL 2021 in the UAE.
6. MS Dhoni had helped Deepak Chahar to propose Jaya Bhardwaj
Few people know this but CSK skipper MS Dhoni had suggested Deepak Chahar to propose Jaya Bhardwaj after one of CSK's matches during IPL 2021 in Dubai. Chennai Super Kings ended up winning the IPL last year.
