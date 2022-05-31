Deepak Chahar to marry his longtime girlfriend Jaya Bhardwaj on June 1 in Agra, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni invited

Deepak Chahar with Jaya Bhardwaj

Deepak Chahar is all set for his grand wedding with Jaya Bhardwaj on Wednesday after the preparations are getting in the final stages as less than 24 hours remain for the wedding. Both Deepak and Jaya were seen learning dance steps as they prepare for the grand wedding on Wednesday.

Chennai Super Kings bowler Deepak Chahar, who missed out on the entire IPL 2022 due to a back injury, will be getting married in Agra on June 1 and the reception will be hosted in Delhi on June 3.

As per the report, 60 cricketers have been invited for the ceremony with the drills ongoing for the ceremony in the marriage hall. Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma along with the entire contingent of the Chennai Super Kings have been invited to the wedding.

"MS Dhoni & his wife Sakshi, Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka, Rohit Sharma & his wife Ritika all are invited and will be available in the Deepak Chahar's wedding," one of Deepak Chahar's family members told InsideSport.

The wedding card of the coupe has also become viral. On the wedding card, the initials of their names J and D are written in a creative way.

Deepak Chahar Relationship – CSK Deepak Chahar: Chennai Tremendous Kings (CSK) and the Indian staff all-rounder Deepak Chahar is obtaining married. Chahar is set to tie the knot with his lengthy-time girlfriend Jaya Bhardwaj on 1st June 2022. All you want to know about Deepa… pic.twitter.com/7i1nhwkTgR — Ravinder Kumar (@KumarRavi577) May 21, 2022

The theme of the Wedding ceremony is named as ‘The Royal Grandeur’. The royal theme ceremony is going to be the epicenter of the wedding theme. Both Deepak and Jaya are preparing for the theme while they practice dance. Jaya has been seen doing gym work in order to prepare herself for the ceremony.