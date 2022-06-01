Who is Jaya Bhardwaj? The girl CSK pacer Deepak Chahar proposed to during IPL 2021

So let's find out who is Jaya Bhardwaj, the fiancée of bowler Deepak Chahar.
June 1 will see Team India pacer Deepak Chahar tieing the knot with his longtime girlfriend Jaya Bhardwaj. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowler, who due to injury, did not take part in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, will be marrying his ladylove on the first of June.
The fast bowler had, in IPL 2021, proposed to his girlfriend Jaya Bhardwaj after CSK's game against Punjab Kings (PBKS). where she also said yes.
After the video went viral on social media and even being shared by Chahar himself, many wondered who was the girl. The reason being, as no one has seen her before and some thought she was a foreigner.
1. Deepak Chahar proposing Jaya Bhardwaj
Deepak Chahar had bent on his knees to propose to his girlfriend Jaya Bhardwaj in the stands after the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) game.
In the video uploaded by Chahar on his Instagram, he had asked MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva to make a space for him to go on his knees as he presented the ring to his lady love as the owners, CEO of the franchise, friends, families of other CSK teammates around him were in jubilation.
(Photo: Deepak Chahar Instagram)
2. Who is Jaya Bhardwaj?
Jaya Bhardwaj is the sister of Former Bigg Boss contestant Sidharth Bhardwaj. Reportedly, she hails from Delhi. Chahar, elder sister, who is a model and an actor herself had also clarified on Twitter that she is an Indian and is from Delhi.
(Photo: Deepak Chahar Instagram)
3. Jaya Bhardwaj's education
Jaya Bhardwaj is a graduate of Mumbai University and is currently employed with a corporate firm.
(Photo: Jaya Bhardwaj Instagram)
4. Jaya Bhardwaj's job
According to Jaya Bhardwaj's Instagram, she terms herself as a 'Dynamic Entrepreneur' and a 'Non-technical techi'.
(Photo: Jaya Bhardwaj Instagram)
5. Deepak Chahar introducing Jaya Bhardwaj to CSK
As per reports, Deepak Chahar had already introduced Jaya to his Indian teammates and CSK teammates earlier in 2021.
(Photo: Jaya Bhardwaj Instagram)