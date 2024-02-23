Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan likely to lose BCCI central contracts for skipping Ranji Trophy games: Report

Kishan is reportedly focusing on refining his technique in preparation for the upcoming IPL 2024 season, while Iyer is dealing with a minor back spasm issue.

Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan have chosen to step away from the Ranji Trophy for different reasons following their international duties. Kishan is reportedly focusing on refining his technique in preparation for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season, while Iyer is dealing with a minor back spasm issue. However, it appears that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is not pleased with their decisions and is considering excluding them from the new central contracts list.

According to a report in the Times of India, both Iyer and Kishan are likely to be left out of the centrally contracted players list for the 2023-24 season. One of the reasons cited for this decision is their lack of participation in domestic cricket despite the board's recommendations.

"The selectors, led by Ajit Agarkar, has almost finalised the list of centrally contracted players for the 2023-24 season too, which the BCCI will announce soon.

"Kishan and Iyer are likely to be excluded from that list, as both haven't been playing domestic cricket despite the BCCI's diktat to do so," a source told the paper.

The article also cited a source close to Iyer, who revealed that the middle-order batsman was omitted from the last three Tests against England due to a back injury.

Iyer was "excluded from India's squad for the last three Tests as a precautionary measure, after he complained of a back problem." "Patel's email to the BCCI was written after the second Test against England. Since then, a back problem has bothered Iyer," the source said.

In the 2022-23 central contract, Ishan Kishan was placed in Category C, while Shreyas Iyer was placed in Category B, earning Rs 1 crore and Rs 3 crores respectively.

