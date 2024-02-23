'Jaiswal's batting approach...': Chris Gayle compares star India opener to West Indies legend after incredible form

The 22-year-old is currently averaging an impressive 71.75 in Test cricket and has already accumulated close to 550 runs in three Tests during the ongoing home series against England.

Young Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal received high praise from the legendary Chris Gayle, also known as The Universe Boss, prior to the India vs England fourth Test match at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi. Gayle, renowned for his aggressive batting style as an opening batter, commended Jaiswal as a promising talent for the future. He expressed admiration for Jaiswal's batting skills, noting that the young left-hander's performance gives the impression that he has been a seasoned international player for two decades.

"It's like the guy (Yashasvi Jaiswal) has been playing for 20 years, unbelievable. I just hope he can keep it up," Gayle told AFP.

Jaiswal's remarkable 214* in the third Test in Rajkot, following his maiden double century in the previous match in Vizag, played a crucial role in India securing their largest Test victory by a margin of 434 runs, giving them a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. His innings included 12 sixes, matching the world record set by Wasim Akram for the most sixes in an innings.

His aggressive batting style has drawn comparisons to Indian legends Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag. Chris Gayle even likened Jaiswal to an attacking version of his former West Indies teammate Shivnarine Chanderpaul. Gayle cautioned against making any changes to the rising star's technique, recognizing his potential for greatness.

"A lot will be expected of him as he goes on but they should just let him continue to flow," he said on the eve of the fourth Test between India and England in Ranchi starting Friday.

"He's an attacking player, you see that in his T20 cricket as well...That's in his nature as well and they shouldn't try to curb him or try to change him."

Gayle responded to comments made by England opener Ben Duckett, who claimed that England's aggressive batting in Test cricket has influenced their 'Bazball' approach.

Additionally, Gayle credited Jaiswal's coach, Jwala Singh, for his success.

“I don’t think he (Jaiswal) learnt it from England. That style of play he developed with his coach and mentor (Jwala Singh). He’s just phenomenal. It’s like the guy has been playing for 20 years, unbelievable. I just hope he can keep it up,” he said.

