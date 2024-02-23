IND vs ENG: R Ashwin scripts history in Ranchi Test, becomes first Indian bowler to....

This milestone places Ashwin in an elite group of bowlers, with only Australia's Nathan Lyon also having taken 100 wickets against England among active players.

Ravichandran Ashwin made history as the first Indian bowler to achieve 100 wickets against England during India's fourth Test at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday.

This milestone places Ashwin in an elite group of bowlers, with only Australia's Nathan Lyon also having taken 100 wickets against England among active players. The all-time record for wickets against England is held by Shane Warne, who amassed an impressive 195 wickets from 72 innings.

Most wickets for India vs England in Tests:

1) R Ashwin - 100 in 43 innings

2) BS Chandrasekhar - 95 in 38 innings

3) Anil Kumble - 92 in 36 innings

4) Bishan Singh Bedi - 85 in 36 innings

5) Kapil Dev - 85 in 48 innings

More to follow....

Also Read| IND vs ENG: Rehan Ahmed withdraws from India vs England Tests, flies back home due to....