IND vs ENG: Rehan Ahmed withdraws from India vs England Tests, flies back home due to....

IND vs ENG: Rehan Ahmed withdraws from India vs England Tests, flies back home due to....

England has made the decision not to replace Ahmed for the remainder of the tour.

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Feb 23, 2024, 11:20 AM IST

Edited by

England leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed has withdrawn from the ongoing Test series against India. Ahmed flew back home due to personal reasons and will not be returning, as confirmed by the England and Wales Cricket Board immediately following the toss of the fourth Test in Ranchi.

"Rehan Ahmed will return home for personal reasons with immediate effect from England Men’s Test tour of India. He will not be returning to India," ECB said in a release.

England has made the decision not to replace Ahmed for the remainder of the tour. Ahmed, who played in all three Tests of the series, was left out of the fourth Test in Ranchi in favor of off-spinner Shoaib Bashir. Bashir had made his debut in the second Test in Vizag but was dropped for the third Test in Rajkot to make room for an extra seamer, Mark Wood.

Ahmed performed well in the three Tests he played, picking up a total of 11 wickets. He was particularly impressive in the second Test in Vizag, where he took three wickets in each innings.

Ahmed is the fourth cricketer to withdraw from the India vs England Test series, either partially or entirely. The first to pull out was England batter Harry Brook, who made the decision even before England arrived in India. Following him was Virat Kohli, who opted to skip the entire series due to the birth of his second child. Last week, India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had to return home after the second day's play in Rajkot due to his mother's illness. However, he made a quick return to action on Day 4 and is now part of India's XI for this Test match.

Ahmed faced visa issues upon the England team's arrival in Rajkot after a break in Abu Dhabi. The leg-spinner was detained at the immigration office at the Rajkot airport for carrying the wrong visa. After a temporary visa was issued, he was allowed entry. The BCCI and ECB collaborated to ensure that the correct visa was obtained in time.

In addition to Ahmed, England made another change to their XI for the Ranchi Test, bringing in Ollie Robinson for Mark Wood.

England captain Ben Stokes, who is expected to bowl for the first time in this series, won the toss and chose to bat.

On the other hand, India handed a debut to young pacer Akash Deep in place of Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested from this match due to workload management.

