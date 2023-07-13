Shaheen Afridi fell in love with Shahid Afridi's daughter long before marrying her, know their love story

Shaheen Afridi entered into matrimony with the daughter of former captain Shahid Afridi in Karachi, making him the third Pakistani cricket star to tie the knot this year.

Pakistan's renowned fast bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi, exchanged vows with Ansha, the daughter of former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi, in a private ceremony earlier this year.

In a recent television appearance, the victorious captain of PSL8 winners, Lahore Qalandars, opened up about his married life and his beloved partner.

When asked about the origins of their union, Shaheen revealed that he was the one who initiated the idea of marrying Ansha. He further explained that his mother had sent the marriage proposal, which was gladly accepted, as Shahid Afridi and his brother were close friends.

“It was my marriage so obviously, it was me who thought about marrying her. Lala and my brother have been friends for a very long time, and our elders know each other too. So, my mother went ahead with the rishta (proposal) and the families agreed,” he said shyly.

They both knew each other for a very long time. “There wasn’t a proper first meet-up as such. We used to go to each other’s houses. Whenever they’d come to our house so I’d see her around and then we met at our Nikkah,” he said.

“They say that you should always have a life partner that appreciates you and thank God I have that. She doesn’t get involved much but has always supported me,” he exclaimed.

Shaheen was delighted to discover that Ansha is a girl who values family.

“The best quality about her is how much she loves her parents and her sisters; which is very rare nowadays. Mobile phones have created a distance, a wall between families and we rarely see kids talking to their parents,” he said adding that Ansha’s love for her family is most attractive about her.

When questioned about his life partner's favorite aspect of his game, Shaheen responded that she adores his bowling skills, yet also takes pleasure in witnessing his batting prowess.

When discussing food preferences, Shaheen revealed that Ansha's absolute favorite dish is Biryani. Additionally, he mentioned that she has a fondness for vegetables. Furthermore, he described his wife as having a loving and caring nature.

“She eats everything but she loves Biryani. Bohat maze se khaati hai. Other than that, she likes vegetable curry too,” he said.

Shaheen made his debut for Pakistan in a T20I against West Indies in Karachi in April 2018. Since then, he has showcased his exceptional skills in 25 Test matches, 32 ODIs, and 47 T20Is, earning him widespread recognition as one of the finest fast bowlers in the world. At just 22 years old, Shaheen has already claimed an impressive tally of 99 wickets in Test matches, 62 wickets in ODIs, and 58 wickets in T20Is.

