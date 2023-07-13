'That's an alarming collapse': Fans slam Indian batting performance for dismal display against Bangladesh

Amidst this disappointing performance, Harmanpreet Kaur emerged as the lone batter who displayed some resilience, scoring a patient 40 runs.

Team India suffered a devastating batting collapse in the third and final T20I against Bangladesh, resulting in their failure to secure a victory. The Women in Blue could only manage to post a meager total of 102/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Bangladesh comfortably chased down the target, winning the match with four wickets in hand and 10 balls to spare.

Amidst this disappointing performance, Harmanpreet Kaur emerged as the lone batter who displayed some resilience, scoring a patient 40 runs. With the score at 91/3 in the 17th over, it appeared that the visitors had a chance to reach the 130-run mark with some powerful hits.

However, their hopes were shattered as they lost six wickets in quick succession, adding only 11 runs to the scoreboard. This collapse handed the advantage to Bangladesh, leaving fans on Twitter to express their disappointment and criticize Team India's poor batting display. Many believed that this was the primary reason behind their failure to secure a 3-0 whitewash.

Let's take a look at some of the reactions from fans on social media.

India's biggest problem in this series has been their openers. Smriti has scored 30 odd runs in first T20I and then two bad shots and got out. Shafali Verma has totally flopped in this series. If they do like this, how will they win ODI series. Openers play vital role there — Sports syncs (@moiz_sports) July 13, 2023

Should have won the series. Last t20 was theirs to win yet lost it — Asim Hafeez (@AcimHafeez) July 13, 2023

91/3 in 16.1 to 102/9. Even on that pitch, that's an alarming collapse. India have had close to zero takeaways this series save for Minnu Mani's bowling #BANvIND — Soorya Sesha (@sooryasesha7) July 13, 2023

India Women Learn Nothing from the Last Match, You Can't Defend Around 100 runs Twice in a Row #BANvIND — Pandu Raj (@CSKianPanduRaj) July 13, 2023

India's batting line up failed to perform again, as they slumped from 91/3 in 16.1 overs to 102/9. #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/XRSdxhqD4y — Vipin Tiwari (@vipintiwari952) July 13, 2023

Harman can't carry this team forever. Smriti, Shafali, Jemi all need to step up. They are the top order, they are expected to take most of the pressure. If they cannot do that, what is the point? Is this how we will win WCs? We need our three Rs back. #BANvIND — Kaptaan Kaur (@radharman171) July 13, 2023

6 players with 50+ T20I experience. this batting line up still chokes. uff.. #BANvIND — the one last step (@theonelaststep9) July 13, 2023



Talking about the match, Bangladesh achieved a remarkable victory over India in women's cricket, breaking their winless streak since the 2018 Women's Asia Cup final. The target of 103 runs may not have been daunting, but after their failure to chase down 96 in the previous game, the hosts were undoubtedly feeling the pressure.

Despite India's persistent efforts to take wickets at regular intervals, it was Bangladesh's opener, Shamima Sultana, who held their innings together with an outstanding performance. Her exceptional knock of 42 earned her the well-deserved Player of the Match award.

When Sultana was unfortunately run-out, a glimmer of hope emerged in the visitors' camp. However, Ritu Moni and Nahida Akter displayed nerves of steel, ensuring a safe journey home for the hosts. It is evident that Harmanpreet Kaur and her team still have numerous issues to address in their batting lineup, particularly with the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup in 2024, set to take place in Bangladesh.

