'That's an alarming collapse': Fans slam Indian batting performance for dismal display against Bangladesh

Headlines

This female billionaire helped Katrina Kaif's multi-crore business, was once India's richest woman; her net worth is...

Saif Ali Khan’s next action thriller with Pathaan director Siddharth Anand sold to Netflix for huge amount: Report

Tamannaah Bhatia unites with John Abraham ‘for a very special role’ in Nikkhil Advani’s directorial, Vedaa: See post

Has Dharmendra vowed never to watch Baghban because of Hema Malini's chemistry with Amitabh Bachchan? Actress answers

What makes pani-puri the most popular street food in India? Here's how to make it at home

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This female billionaire helped Katrina Kaif's multi-crore business, was once India's richest woman; her net worth is...

Saif Ali Khan’s next action thriller with Pathaan director Siddharth Anand sold to Netflix for huge amount: Report

Tamannaah Bhatia unites with John Abraham ‘for a very special role’ in Nikkhil Advani’s directorial, Vedaa: See post

10 most popular Indian web series of 2023 so far

8 best superfoods to increase red blood cells count

Sleep tips: 5 steps to get better sleep at night

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows

Sunil Dutt, Nargis, Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood actors who almost died while shooting films

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

'He's my happy place': Tamannaah Bhatia confirms she's dating Vijay Varma

Karnataka Election Results: Rahul Gandhi's first reaction after big win, 'nafrat ka bazaar’ closed

DNA| More than 200 dead & 900 Injured injured in Three-Train Accident In Odisha

Has Dharmendra vowed never to watch Baghban because of Hema Malini's chemistry with Amitabh Bachchan? Actress answers

Suniel Shetty recalls career struggles in emotional chat with Nikhil Kamath, says critics wrote him off even after hits

Watch: Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth, Nick Jonas' mom dance at their 'shared' birthday party; actress reacts

HomeCricket

cricket

'That's an alarming collapse': Fans slam Indian batting performance for dismal display against Bangladesh

Amidst this disappointing performance, Harmanpreet Kaur emerged as the lone batter who displayed some resilience, scoring a patient 40 runs.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 06:41 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Team India suffered a devastating batting collapse in the third and final T20I against Bangladesh, resulting in their failure to secure a victory. The Women in Blue could only manage to post a meager total of 102/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Bangladesh comfortably chased down the target, winning the match with four wickets in hand and 10 balls to spare.

Amidst this disappointing performance, Harmanpreet Kaur emerged as the lone batter who displayed some resilience, scoring a patient 40 runs. With the score at 91/3 in the 17th over, it appeared that the visitors had a chance to reach the 130-run mark with some powerful hits.

However, their hopes were shattered as they lost six wickets in quick succession, adding only 11 runs to the scoreboard. This collapse handed the advantage to Bangladesh, leaving fans on Twitter to express their disappointment and criticize Team India's poor batting display. Many believed that this was the primary reason behind their failure to secure a 3-0 whitewash.

Let's take a look at some of the reactions from fans on social media.


Talking about the match, Bangladesh achieved a remarkable victory over India in women's cricket, breaking their winless streak since the 2018 Women's Asia Cup final. The target of 103 runs may not have been daunting, but after their failure to chase down 96 in the previous game, the hosts were undoubtedly feeling the pressure.

Despite India's persistent efforts to take wickets at regular intervals, it was Bangladesh's opener, Shamima Sultana, who held their innings together with an outstanding performance. Her exceptional knock of 42 earned her the well-deserved Player of the Match award.

When Sultana was unfortunately run-out, a glimmer of hope emerged in the visitors' camp. However, Ritu Moni and Nahida Akter displayed nerves of steel, ensuring a safe journey home for the hosts. It is evident that Harmanpreet Kaur and her team still have numerous issues to address in their batting lineup, particularly with the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup in 2024, set to take place in Bangladesh.

READ| From going past Anil Kumble to joining Malcolm Marshall, R Ashwin smashes records in IND vs WI 1st Test

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

GST Council agrees to levy 28% tax on online gaming, casinos, horse racing; tax reduced on food served in cinema halls

From online gaming to eating in movie theatres, here's a list of things that got expensive and cheaper

Remember Mamta Kulkarni, Bollywood diva who raised eyebrows with nude shoot; drug case ended her career, is now a sadhvi

Gajraj Rao reveals why he refused to reduce his fees, says ‘I have slept hungry, listened to abuse…’

School Holidays 2023: Noida, Greater Noida schools closed as Yamuna water level rises; check dates here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows

Sunil Dutt, Nargis, Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood actors who almost died while shooting films

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

5 things consumers can look from wearables in 2023

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE