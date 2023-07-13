Headlines

From going past Anil Kumble to joining Malcolm Marshall, R Ashwin smashes records in IND vs WI 1st Test

From going past Anil Kumble to joining Malcolm Marshall, R Ashwin smashes records in IND vs WI 1st Test

Ashwin's scintillating performance not only broke several records but also made him the first Indian to claim father-son scalps in Tests.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 05:05 PM IST

Ravichandran Ashwin put on yet another masterclass, showcasing his exceptional skills as he took five wickets to help India dismiss West Indies for a mere 150 runs in the first innings at the Windsor Park in Dominica. Ashwin, currently ranked as the number one bowler in Tests, bowled 24.3 overs out of the total 64.3 and conceded 60 runs.

Ashwin's scintillating performance not only broke several records but also made him the first Indian to claim father-son scalps in Tests. He achieved this feat by dismissing Tagenarine Chanderpaul, son of the legendary Windies cricketer Shivnarine Chanderpaul, for 12 runs, which also marked his first wicket of the match.

Continuing his dominance, Ashwin then dismissed Windies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite for 20 runs, leaving West Indies struggling at 68/4 during the Lunch break on the opening day. In the second session, India maintained their momentum as debutant Alick Athanaze tried to resist the Indian attack, particularly the spinners.

However, Ashwin once again proved his prowess by breaking Athanaze's resistance and dismissing him for 47 runs. To cap off his exceptional performance, Ashwin claimed his fifth wicket of the innings by dismissing Jomel Warrican.

Here's is the list of records achieved by Ashwin

Ashwin has become the Indian bowler with the most bowled dismissals in the longest format of the game. The off-spinner surpassed the record set by Indian legend Anil Kumble, who had 94 bowled dismissals. Ashwin currently stands one ahead, having castled the batters on 95 occasions so far. Among current players, Mohammed Shami is the closest to Ashwin on the list with 66 bowled dismissals.

Ashwin now finds himself in the elite list of bowlers with the most five-wicket hauls in India vs West Indies Tests. Legendary West Indies bowler Malcolm Marshall leads the list with six five-wicket hauls, while Ashwin is tied with Harbhajan Singh, both having achieved this feat five times. This was the third time Ashwin completed a five-wicket haul on Caribbean soil.

However, the most significant record among the many is Ashwin's achievement of 700 international wickets. The carrom-ball specialist reached this milestone after dismissing Alzarri Joseph, who became his third victim. Ashwin now has a total of 702 international wickets, placing him behind only Harbhajan and Kumble among Indian bowlers.

While Kumble's total stands at 956, he is very close to overtaking Harbhajan on the list. Harbhajan has a total of 711 international wickets to his name.

Ashwin's 33rd five-wicket haul in Test cricket puts him one ahead of England's James Anderson. The spinner now holds the sixth-highest number of five-wicket hauls in Tests. Additionally, among active cricketers, Ashwin has the most five-wicket hauls.

